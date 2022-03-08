Springbrook Software Reports Record Adoption for its Cirrus Government Agency Cloud ERP

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, a leading provider of ERP platforms for local government agencies, saw a record number of customers select its cloud-based Cirrus financial platform. Over 20 existing and new customers, representing ten states ranging from Pennsylvania to California, made the move to Cirrus. Springbrook Software serves over 2000 local government agencies in villages, towns, municipalities, fire districts, utilities, and cities in seven countries around the globe.

"The landscape for local government has changed radically over the last two years, bringing new concerns to the surface. We are seeing so many agencies flock to Cirrus because it provides high level of cybersecurity, powerful workforce management and embedded efficiencies that are expected of modern financial ERP's. Old, dated solutions that may have been 'good enough' for the past decade just leave agencies exposed to risk on multiple levels. Cirrus was designed for the challenges of today and tomorrow," says Robert Bonavito, CEO, Springbrook Software.

Constantly innovating, Springbrook has recently made advanced capital budgeting and online service requests available, with several additional new products about to be released.

Springbrook provides a full suite of secure, cloud-based solutions including finance, payroll, utility billing, human resources, and online payments to local government agencies. Springbrook's Cirrus is a new cloud platform with a full complement of state-of-the-art features including complete integration with the industry leading Tableau. Springbrook recently acquired MAGIQ software and PUBLIQ® software.

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. Over 2000 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use Springbrook's suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. https://springbrooksoftware.com

