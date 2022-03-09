Aline Capital expands Multifamily Investment Advisory into Ohio markets

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline Capital is excited to announce its expansion into the dynamic Ohio markets as Brad Speck joins the organization as a Senior Advisor of Aline Capital's Multifamily Advisory Group.

Speck is teaming up with Britt Gillespie, Senior Director for the firm's Multifamily Advisory Group.

Through a combined thirty years of experience and $600 million in sales volume, the team will focus on multifamily investment sales in North Carolina and Ohio, in both market rate and affordable apartment communities. "Over the course of the last 10 years, we were fortunate enough to enjoy collaborating on several deals, so we are excited to begin this new partnership and endeavor together," said Speck.

Gillespie feels the Aline Capital team will bring their style of principled and dedicated investment sales advisory to Ohio. Through the lens of successful and dynamic careers, "This will be our opportunity to bring higher yield offering to established clients and new owners who might have different ideas on how to operate multifamily investment properties," said Gillespie. "We operate with a level of personal engagement and communication above and beyond what they may encounter with national firms."

Aline Capital Managing Partner Scott Williams said while the company's core plan is to expand throughout the Southeast, Aline recognized substantial investment activity in the Ohio and surrounding Midwest markets. "Multifamily investment yields have experienced a substantial amount of compression in the Southeast, mostly due to competition and the number of active investors. We are seeing a lot of historical Southeast investors look for the Midwest for higher yields," he said. "This expansion will allow us to provide additional services to current clients as well as capture some market share in an exciting new footprint."

Aline Capital is a fully-integrated commercial real estate and capital markets advisory firm. It offers investment sales, leasing, and debt and equity advisory services to commercial real estate developers and investors. Aline's trusted advisors pride themselves on having a deeper understanding of how the global capital markets impact real estate investment from the institutional level down to the local level, allowing for the deliverance of superior results to clients. For more information please visit www.alinecapital.com.

