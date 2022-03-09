All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Named Luxury Utility Vehicle of the Year by AutoGuide.com

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer has been named Luxury Utility Vehicle of the Year by AutoGuide.com, only the latest expert accolade for the reborn premium icon. Grand Wagoneer bested four other category rivals to take the crown. The AutoGuide.com editors said Grand Wagoneer is (PRNewswire)

All-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer mark the rebirth of a premium American icon, with legendary capability courtesy of three available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, powerful performance, including best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs., advanced technology, safety and a new level of comfort for up to eight passengers

Grand Wagoneer bested four other category rivals to take Luxury Utility Vehicle of the Year crown

AutoGuide.com editors said, Grand Wagoneer is "a true large luxury SUV to take on the world's very best"

The all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer has been named Luxury Utility Vehicle of the Year by AutoGuide.com, only the latest expert accolade for the reborn premium icon.

"Our judges gave the Grand Wagoneer high marks across the board, more consistently than any other finalist," said Mike Schlee, managing editor – AutoGuide.com. "The Grand Wagoneer is all-American luxury writ large, with acres of smooth Palermo leather covering nearly every surface. Those that aren't are either tasteful chrome or gorgeous open-pore wood. If your tastes lean more techy, Jeep® will fit up to seven high-definition screens inside the Grand Wagoneer. A 23-speaker McIntosh sound system offers up studio-level audio quality. Uconnect 5 remains one of the best touchscreen interfaces on the market, crisp and clean and brimming with customization options. The reborn GW isn't just about creature comforts, either. An available night vision display keeps you and yours safe on pitch-black back roads."

Said editor Kyle Patrick, "The Grand Wagoneer is such a pleasant space to spend time. It's all too easy to imagine driving across the continent in it, with only the hushed woofle of the V-8 up ahead. Erase all doubts: Jeep can build a true large luxury SUV to take on the world's very best."

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Three available 4x4 systems bring legendary capability, while the body-on-frame structure contributes to best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs. As the pinnacle of premium SUVs, Grand Wagoneer brings a cabin created with a modern American style, meticulously crafted details, elegant appointments and leading-edge technology. Grand Wagoneer is designed for the ever-growing North American family with best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, best-in-class third-row headroom, and second- and third-row legroom with the most cargo volume behind the third row.

"Expert validations, such as this Luxury Utility Vehicle of the Year award from AutoGuide.com, are further proof of Grand Wagoneer's world-class character," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Since its rebirth one year ago, Wagoneer has attracted new customers, thanks to its suite of unmatched refinements, technology, comfort and safety executed at the highest levels."

Wagoneer Client Services

Wagoneer Client Services delivers a personalized and premium customer experience, offering a suite of ownership benefit and VIP services, as standard, including:

Five years of worry-free dealership maintenance, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 customer support and roadside assistance via phone or online chat

No-charge equivalent service loaner

Trip interruption coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis