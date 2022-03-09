Sleep solution dayzz hires Jennifer Willis, Ph.D., previously Vice President at Humana, Inc., a top U.S. insurance company, to lead its commercial growth and partnerships with payers, employers, and insurers in North America

dayzz onboards exec from Humana to boost growth and strategic partnerships Sleep solution dayzz hires Jennifer Willis, Ph.D., previously Vice President at Humana, Inc., a top U.S. insurance company, to lead its commercial growth and partnerships with payers, employers, and insurers in North America

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dayzz, an AI-based digital sleep solution, onboards Jennifer Willis, who previously served as Vice President and Commercial Region President of Market Development at Humana Inc, one of the top insurance providers in the U.S., ranked 41 on the Fortune 500 list in 2021. As dayzz's new General Manager for North America, Willis uses her two decades of experience and expertise in the health and wellbeing industry to lead the company's growth strategy.

Thirty-five percent of all adults sleep less than the recommended seven hours a night, with about 70 million Americans suffering from undiagnosed sleep disorders. Millions wake up in the morning without adequate sleep, which affects their personal health, workplace productivity, and medical expenses. U.S. employers spent close to $66 billion in 2017 on productivity losses due to insomnia. dayzz sleep solution addresses the most prevalent sleep issues, identifying high-risk problems and improving users' sleep and wellbeing. By offering dayzz as a sleep solution, employers and payers improve employees well being and health, boost productivity while spending less on sleep-related medical costs.

As a seasoned industry executive, Willis expands dayzz reach in the U.S. through commercial growth and strategic partnerships, by bringing it to new markets and developing innovative value propositions and business models in the region. Her previous experience at Humana, saw Willis take on a wide range of responsibilities, including executive leadership in sales, product and network development, trend analysis and mitigation, market expansions, and business growth. She also formerly held the position of Regional Vice President of Commercial Sales in Humana's Midwest Region. Willis started her career in the insurance sector in 1996, when she joined Employers Health Insurance in Green Bay, Wisconsin. When Humana acquired Employers Health, Willis moved into key sales, marketing, and leadership roles in its Southwest and Midwest market offices.

Willis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Illinois, a Master's degree in Natural Medicine, and a Ph.D. in Integrative Medicine all from International Quantum University in Hawaii. Willis is board certified with the American Naturopathic and American Alternative Medical Associations.

"We are thrilled to have an executive with such an impressive record of excellence leading our growth in North America," says Amir Inditzky, founder and CEO of dayzz. "Jennifer's experience and networks in the insurance world will help dayzz further expand into the U.S. market and grant everyone the sleep they deserve."

"dayzz is doing critical work to help those with sleep disorders," says Jennifer Willis, General Manager for North America at dayzz. "My experience in the industry will help position dayzz as leaders in the market and propel our vision forward."

About dayzz:

dayzz is an innovative app based on real scientific research that provides end-to-end sleep solutions for many sleep problems. Through its mobile app, powered by AI along with human sleep trainers, device integration, and supporting content, including reports, dayzz is a one-stop shop enabling individuals to find the best solution for their sleep problems and allows organizations to promote healthier and more productive work environment for their employees. To find out more visit: https://www.dayzz.com.

Media contact:

Ariella Kagan

Account Manager

ReBlonde, Tel Aviv, Israel

sydney@reblonde.com

View original content:

SOURCE dayzz