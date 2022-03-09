Dover President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference and the Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will present at two industry conferences this month:

The J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 , at 8:00 a.m. ET ; and

The Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022 , at 11:40 a.m. ET ( 3:40 p.m. GMT ).

Links to the live audio webcasts of the two presentations will be available on dovercorporation.com, and replays will be archived on the website for 90 days following the date of each respective appearance.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at www.dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contacts:

Andrey Galiuk

Vice President – Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

Jack Dickens

Director - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

