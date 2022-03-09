FOR ITS NEXT 50 YEARS, MASSANUTTEN COMMITS TO ENERGY-EFFICIENT OPERATIONS

MASSANUTTEN, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having just celebrated its 50th anniversary and previously announcing significant improvements to energy efficiency in new snowmaking installations, Massanutten Resort is now adding solar power arrays to its sustainability efforts. The arrays are believed to be the first serving a major ski and summer resort in Virginia.

The first two installations will be rooftop arrays on the resort's Woodstone check-in building and its housekeeping department's laundry facility. Between them, the two arrays are expected to produce more than 354,000 kilowatt hours (kwh) of power annually. The average single-family home uses 14,000 kwh of electricity annually.

Pending approval by Rockingham County, a third installation will begin service soon: a ground array adjacent to the WaterPark. That array is expected to produce more than 1.9 million kwh per year.

"Sustainability and minimizing our carbon footprint will be among our key focuses in coming years," said Steve Krohn, Chief Operating Officer of The Resorts Companies, which owns Massanutten. "We're making significant improvements to our lift trail and snowmaking infrastructure, and doing so in the most energy-efficient way possible. Making investments in solar power generation supports those goals."

Design and engineering work is being managed by Secure Futures LLC of Staunton, Virginia.

"Helping Massanutten include solar energy generation in its sustainability vision is an honor," said Ryan McAllister, CEO of Secure Futures. "It will help the resort save on costs, and we also expect the projects will be an educational resource for Rockingham County. We're co-investors in this project, and we've created an innovative financial model that reduces risk for the owners while maximizing tax benefits."

Krohn said that at least two arrays should be online by mid-autumn, and that this is only the first phase of carbon-reducing development at the resort. "This will be a multi-year process," he said. "We're committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and expect more announcements regarding sustainability in the near future."

Set on 6,000 acres of sprawling land in the heart of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten Resort is a premier all-season Resort destination that offers every type of traveler an unforgettable experience. Outdoor enthusiasts and adventure buffs will enjoy Massanutten's Mountain Bike Park, offering exciting jump trails for beginners and veteran riders alike, and hiking Massanutten's Western Slope. For those seeking a relaxing escape, the Resort Spa delivers a wide menu of services including manicures, pedicures, detoxifying massages, and more. The Resort is a paradise for adventurous families, featuring an indoor/outdoor waterpark complete with a triple-jet FlowRider® Endless Wave, three escape rooms, the Family Adventure Park, and a petting zoo. Seasonal sports activities include two challenging 18-hole golf courses, skiing, ice skating, and snow tubing. Nothing works up an appetite like an active vacation and with 12 on-site dining options, showcasing variety from mouthwatering barbecue to campfire treats, Massanutten offers something for every taste, season, and occasion. At Massanutten Resort, there is something for everyone, all within reach – located just two hours from Washington, D.C., and 50 minutes from the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.

As a market and policy leader, Secure Futures builds, owns, manages and funds affordable Resilient Solar Solutions® for colleges and universities, schools, hospitals and businesses. Based in Staunton, Va., with offices in Richmond, Va., Wise, Va., and Charlotte, NC, the company combines state-of–the-art solar technology with an innovative business model to make commercial scale solar readily affordable in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, helping customers to realize the economic, environmental, and community benefits of solar energy. As a Certified B Corp®, Secure Futures has met the exacting standards for social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability established by the nonprofit B Lab®. For more information: www.securefutures.solar.

