Nextorage Launches PCIe (R) 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD "NEM-PA Series" in USA

KAWASAKI, Japan, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextorage Corporation will launch a PCIe (R) Gen 4.0 x4 ("PCIe (R) 4.0") M.2 2280 NVMe SSD "NEM-PA series" for the USA market from March. The products are initially sold on Amazon. Nextorage was established on October 1, 2019, as a company specializing in the memory storage solutions business led by engineers and staff who built on 20 years of history in memory storage at Sony.

NEM-PA Series (NEM-PA2TB/NEM-PA1TB):

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107062/202202187559/_prw_PI1fl_MTpw7o63.png

Package (NEM-PA1TB/N SYM):

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107062/202202187559/_prw_PI2fl_f79UQBwM.png

Package (NEM-PA2TB/N SYM):

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107062/202202187559/_prw_PI3fl_J6VIa36G.png

Overview

The NEM-PA series is an M.2 2280 SSD equipped with a PCIe (R) 4.0 / NVMe 1.4 controller and a 3D TLC NAND, and comes with a heatsink for heat dissipation. The drive achieves sequential read up to 7,300 MB/s (*1), sequential write up to 6,900 MB/s (*1), and random read/write up to 1,000 K IOPS (*1) (in a PC environment). The NEM-PA series delivers both high-speed loading and smooth gaming experience.

Highlights

Expand users' PlayStation (R) 5 storage

Compatible with PS5 (TM), confirmed by Nextorage, the NEM-PA series fits into the expansion slot of the PS5 console or PS5 Digital Edition console. Increasing the storage capacity of PS5 allows users to download, copy, and start PS5 and PS4 (TM) games from the M.2 SSD storage. It realizes performance of over 6,500 MB/s read with the PS5 console. Compatibility was tested in PS5 (version: 21.02-04.00.00). This is not a product developed under the license program of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Compatibility and performance are not guaranteed for all game titles.

Ultra-fast PCIe (R) Gen 4.0 x4

The combination of an 8-channel controller and a 1200 MT/s 3D TLC NAND fully uses the PCIe (R) 4.0 data bandwidth (approx. 8 GB/s), and rates sequential read up to 7,300 MB/s (*1), sequential write up to 6,900 MB/s (*1), and random access performance up to 1,000 K IOPS (*1) read and write (in a PC environment). It provides powerful operability even for game titles that require high responsiveness.

Optimized cooling structure

High performance and stability last thanks to the optimized heat dissipation design -- the NEM-PA series comes with an aluminum heatsink coated with highly thermally radioactive black alumite, which suppresses thermal throttling (speed limit activation to prevent thermal runaway). The heatsink cannot be disassembled. When users mount this product on a desktop computer, make sure there is enough space for the M.2 SSD to be installed. This drive cannot be used for laptop computers.

Large-capacity dynamic SLC cache & DDR4 DRAM

Dynamic SLC caching stores cache size up to 1/3 of the total storage area of SSD, which accelerates frequently accessed data and extends the life of TLC NAND. DDR4 DRAM with up to 2 GB (*2) capacity achieves both fast and stable transfers.

Error correction algorithm (LDPC)

The SSD controller has a high precision error correction algorithm "4th Gen LDPC (Low Density Parity Check)," which has advanced detection and correction technology for random bit errors that occur during reading and protects the data from corruption.

Reliability & quality

In addition to functional tests, all Nextorage SSDs are tested for write/read functions at high temperatures specified by Nextorage before shipment.

5-year limited warranty

Warranty and product support valid for 5 years from the original date of purchase or before writing the maximum TBW (Total Bytes Written)

Products specifications:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202202187559-O1-Y8ANL107.pdf

Notes:

(*1) The maximum performances in the text represent the performance of NEM-PA2TB. Performance and power consumption may differ depending on the measurement conditions. Since the measured value also depends on factors other than the items described above, the indicated performance is not guaranteed.

The measured value is based on the following conditions:

Sequential speed

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core Processor Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 ACE

OS: Windows 10 Professional 64bit

Measurement software: ATTO Disk Benchmark Ver. 3, Total Length = 1 GB

IOPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core Processor

Motherboard: Gigabyte X570 AORUS MASTER

OS: Windows 10 Professional 64bit

Measurement software: IOMeter, 1 GB range, 4 K data size, QD=128, 16 worker, 4 K aligned

Please do not disassemble the heatsink. When users mount it on a desktop PC, make sure the system's space for installation: the max dimensions of the NEM-PA are 24.5mm (W) x 8.10mm (H) x 80.15mm (L). It cannot be used for laptop computers.

(*2) The DDR4 DRAM cache sizes are NEM-PA2TB = 2 GB, and NEM-PA1TB = 1 GB.

"NVMe" is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc. PCle and PCI Express are trademarks of PCI-SIG. Other system names and product names are generally registered trademarks or trademarks of each development manufacturer.

"PlayStation," "PlayStation Family Mark," "PS5," and "PS4" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Information about products

- NEM-PA series product information: https://www.nextorage.net/en/nem-pa-3/

- Introduction video of installation on PS5 (TM) (YouTube)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKh5DYBfvFk

Official website: https://www.nextorage.net/en/company/

