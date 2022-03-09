Polly Partners with Digital Retailing Leader CarNow

Consumers will now be able to receive instant insurance quotes through an integration with CarNow's digital retailing and chat platforms

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly (formerly known as DealerPolicy), the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced a new partnership with CarNow, the leading automotive digital retailing services provider. Together, Polly's digital insurance shopping experience will be integrated with CarNow's suite of digital retailing solutions to deliver instant, personalized insurance quotes for consumers during the car buying experience.

Incorporating insurance into an increasingly digital car buying process provides customers with a full view of the price on their prospective car. They can choose to purchase insurance on the spot if they know the vehicle they want, or they can walk into a dealership to purchase a vehicle later, knowing that they may have extra room in their budget because of potential auto insurance savings. On average, Polly customers who report savings save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. Furthermore, dealers in Polly's network report an average increase of 44% in their back-end gross. This streamlined process empowers car buyers to reinvest their savings in real time back into a dealership's product and services.

"CarNow's reputation for elevating the touchpoints between dealers and their customers makes for perfect synergy with Polly's mission to transform the car buying process," said Travis Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of Polly. "By combining our industry-first automotive insurance platform with CarNow's digital retailing innovations, we're pushing the needle forward on Polly's vision."

"This partnership with Polly further shows our dedication to providing our dealers and their clients with seamless experiences," said Andy Park, CEO of CarNow. "The CarNow-Polly integration offers real-time workflows for our dealers and OEMs as they look to connect with their consumers and streamline the car buying journey. We're thrilled to be embarking on this alliance together."

For more information about Polly, and to schedule a demo at NADA 2022 in Las Vegas, visit www.polly.co/nada or visit Polly at the conference the North Hall, Booth #7009 from March 11-13.

For more information about CarNow, visit www.carnow.com/nada2022/ to schedule a live demo at NADA 2022 (booth #1771W) or visit www.carnow.com

About Polly

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency, with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.polly.co

About CarNow

CarNow is the market leader in digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry. CarNow creates frictionless, real-time enterprise software solutions to facilitate the transaction between dealers and consumers. Through our solutions, shoppers receive enhanced virtual showroom services, live support at anytime, anywhere, delivered to them on any device. With 5,000 dealership customers and over twenty manufacturer certifications, CarNow is one of the fastest growing companies in automotive. CarNow is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.carnow.com

Media Contact

Katie Morrow

802-316-4774

kmorrow@polly.co

