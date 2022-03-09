Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Wants to Offer Fans A Grade ‘A’ Lesson This St. PADDY’S Day

Renowned Butcher Pat LaFrieda Teams Up With World's Second Largest Irish Whiskey to Create the Ultimate St. Paddy's Day Patty; Tullamore D.E.W. Also Announces New Advertising Campaign "An Unwavering Whiskey in a Crazy World"

TULLAMORE, Ireland, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Patrick's Day is around the corner, and – with nearly 200 St. Paddy's Days under their belt – your friends at Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey know a thing or two about celebrating the holiday….and how to actually spell it. Year in and year out, Americans seem to get it wrong, opting for the use of the double T instead of the double D. This year, Tullamore D.E.W. is setting out to change that…with an appetizing partnership.

To offer a tasty spelling lesson, Tullamore D.E.W. has partnered with acclaimed American butcher Pat LaFrieda to create the ultimate St. Paddy's Day Patty to help fans from making the common spelling mistake between a meat patty and Ireland's national holiday. The specialty St. Paddy's Day Patty is made up of a proprietary blend created by Pat LaFrieda himself and inspired by Tullamore D.E.W.

"Every March, we produce around 5 million burger patties so when Tullamore D.E.W. came to us to help teach Americans about the proper spelling between Patty and Paddy, we knew we could help," said Pat LaFrieda, Owner & CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. "There are four generations of Patrick's in our family and it all started with my grandfather who was born on March 17th. St. Paddy's Day is always a festive holiday for us and with whiskey and burgers being the perfect pairing, we're thrilled to release our first St. Paddy's Day Patty alongside Tullamore D.E.W.," he continued.

Beginning March 10th, 193 kits will be made available on LaFrieda.com for a price of $84.99 (+ shipping), nodding to the 193-year history behind the Tullamore D.E.W. brand. Each St. Paddy's Day Patty includes two Tullamore D.E.W. ceramic shot glasses, one beanie, drink recipe card, Drizly code** to order a bottle of Tullamore D.E.W. to your door and 12 8oz meat patties. This way, you can celebrate the green holiday with a perfect pairing of Pat's patties and Tully's D.E.W. & A Brew serve created by Tullamore D.E.W. ambassador and Cork, Ireland native Gillian Murphy .

The St. Paddy's Day Patty coincides with the U.S. launch of Tullamore D.E.W.'s new brand platform and advertising campaign "An Unwavering Whiskey in a Crazy World." The campaign aims to highlight the refreshingly, unwavering world of the brand's hometown, Tullamore, Ireland. The local townspeople take center stage, featured in all of the brand's new advertising materials which is going live on OOH and digital channels across the U.S. in the lead-up to St. Patrick's Day.

"This St Patrick's Day we wanted to create something unique that speaks to our rich Irish heritage, but also our witty spirit," said Conor Neville, Senior Brand Manager, Tullamore D.E.W. "That very personality and character is at the core of this new campaign. Being from Tullamore, a small town in the heart of Ireland, lets us go far and wide without forgetting who we are. Through the latest advertising executions, we are on a mission to playfully remind folks what truly matters, and what doesn't."

About Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second largest Irish whiskey in the world in one of the fastest growing categories. With an intriguing smooth yet complex character, Tullamore D.E.W. is the original triple blend Irish whiskey, the first to pioneer a blend of all three styles of Irish whiskey, grain whiskey, malt whiskey and pot still whiskey. These three spirits come together to create an unrivaled taste and character like no other in the category.

Founded in 1829 in the town of Tullamore and inspired by the vision of Daniel E. Williams whose initials live on each bottle to this day - Tullamore D.E.W. has perfected the art of blending whiskey with over 45 industry awards in the last 10 years alone.

Tullamore D.E.W.'s new, state-of-the-art distillery, which was completed in 2014, marked the return of whiskey production to the town of Tullamore, 60 years after the original distillery closed its doors heralding a new era in Irish whiskey. Tullamore D.E.W. has an ABV of 40% and SRP of $24. For more information on Tullamore D.E.W., please visit www.TullamoreDew.com and follow on Instagram @TullamoreDewUS.

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, 40% Alc./vol. (80 Proof) ©2022 Imported by William Grant & Sons Inc., New York, N.Y. Glasses up to Responsible Drinking.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.williamgrantusa.com.

About Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors

A fourth generation butcher and third generation meat purveyor, Pat LaFrieda supplies beef to over 700 of the nation's best restaurants, and ships his legendary product nationwide.

Famous for dry aged beef and "chopped" not ground meat, Pat LaFrieda has created over 50 custom hamburger blends and is the mastermind behind such burgers as the famous "Black Label Burger" at Minetta Tavern, as well as signature custom blends for the likes of Shake Shack, Union Square Café and Blue Smoke.

