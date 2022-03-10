24 Seven Report Reveals Top 2022 Salary and Hiring Trends in Marketing and Creative Industry

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, employers need to focus on offering competitive salaries as well as appealing perks and benefits in order to recruit and retain top talent. That's one major takeaway from just-released research from 24 Seven, a specialized marketing and creative recruitment agency.

One-third of all employees surveyed say they are considering switching employers in the next year, according to the 2022 Job Market Pulse Report, an annual resource highlighting key hiring, compensation and overall job market trends.

The insights and trends identified in the report are based on a January 2022 survey of 1,400 professionals in the Marketing, Creative, Technology, Fashion, Retail and Beauty sectors. The report features salary ranges for more than 175 positions, as well as detailed information on today's most commonly offered benefits and perks.

Additional findings from 24 Seven's 2022 Job Market Pulse Report include:

A large majority (80%) of respondents expect a salary bump in 2022. Of employees who say they are dissatisfied with their compensation, 78% plan to look for a new job.





76% of employees say better perks and benefits offered by other companies are an enticement to leave





75% of employees said they are loyal to their employer, yet only 56% believe their employer is loyal to them.





70% of managers say their company is taking steps to make compensation more competitive to win over talent

The report also features findings related to employee happiness and engagement levels, bonus pay, work/life balance, freelancing side hustles, counteroffers and more.

"Given the ongoing Great Resignation, the changing workplace and a rapidly evolving creative and marketing industry, it's critical to keep current on trends whether you're an employer, hiring manager or job candidate," says 24 Seven CEO Anthony Donnarumma. "The 2022 Job Market Pulse Report offers a clear and compelling snapshot of salaries and today's hiring environment," added Donnarumma, who was recently named to the prestigious Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 Staffing 100 North America list.

To download the full report, please visit 24seventalent.com.

