Avelo Airlines Announces Two New Nonstop Destinations from Hollywood Burbank to the Inland Northwest Special introductory low fares available from BUR to Boise and Spokane

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is continuing to expand its West Coast network with the addition of new nonstop service from Los Angeles to Boise, Idaho and Spokane, Washington.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Introductory low fares starting at $59* to Boise and $69* to Spokane are available at AveloAir.com. Avelo's twice-weekly direct service from LA's best airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport – to Boise Airport (BOI) and Spokane International Airport (GEG) will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

The addition of Boise and Spokane in late May will expand Avelo's BUR route network to 11 popular West Coast destinations. By the end of May Avelo will serve 27 destinations nationwide, including its BUR and New Haven, Connecticut bases.

"We are excited to add Boise and Spokane to our portfolio of beautiful and popular Western U.S. destinations," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Just in time for the start of summer, traveling between Southern California and the Inland Northwest has never been easier or more affordable. The convenience and simplicity of traveling through BUR makes getting where you want to go faster and smoother than you ever imagined."

LA's Best Airport for Easy, Convenient Travel

Situated in the heart of Southern California, BUR is surrounded by LA's iconic beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping and sun-soaked outdoor recreation. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles and trains necessary at other larger airports). All of this makes BUR LA's ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway.

"Service to the Pacific Northwest has always been popular with our passengers," says Frank Miller, Executive Director of Hollywood Burbank Airport. "Expanding to the Inland Northwest with service to Boise and Spokane opens up wonderful opportunities to enjoy the convenience of flying from BUR."

Boise – A Rare Blend of Unique Idaho Experiences

Beginning May 24, flights are initially scheduled to operate two days per week: Mondays and Fridays, with a special inaugural flight time on Tuesday, May 24.

Boise, Idaho's capital city, is unlike most cities. The City of Trees is a rare blend of urban and outdoors, active and relaxing, family-friendly and unforgettable. It boasts interesting and unique sites and attractions, unlimited recreation and diverse cultural offerings. At the foot of the scenic Boise Front, Boise boasts several Fortune 500 companies with national and international headquarters or divisions, sprawling high-tech campuses and a major university with a distinctive blue football field. This city, with a river running through it, enjoys its easily accessible outdoors as much as its eclectic urban offerings.

"The Boise Airport is thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines later this spring," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "The addition of service to Hollywood Burbank Airport provides more nonstop travel options for our region—and easy access to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and other attractions throughout Southern California just in time for summer vacations. We look forward to a thriving partnership with Avelo."

Spokane – Vibrant Metropolitan Hub of the Inland Northwest

Beginning May 25, flights are initially scheduled to operate two days per week: Wednesdays and Saturdays, with a special inaugural flight time on Wednesday, May 25.

Spokane is the vibrant metropolitan center serving as the cultural, economic, educational and social hub of the Inland Northwest. The community features get-it-done dreamers who have co-created an urban hub distinguished by inventive and ambitious events, inspired restauranteurs, micro-breweries and winemakers, exceptional educations and curious minds. The Spokane region is the hassle-free antidote to the friction of modern living. The accessible city experience – punctuated by an urban river gorge – couples civility, livability, and simplicity for the highest possible rate of reward in life.

"We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Spokane International Airport," said Spokane Airport Board Chair Collins Sprague. "This new service provides a convenient nonstop option for both our region's business travelers connecting with clients in Southern California and leisure travelers looking to visit family or enjoy the many tourist attractions and activities that the Los Angeles area has to offer."

"The Los Angeles Basin continues to be an important market for us," added Larry Krauter, CEO, Spokane International Airport. "The addition of Burbank to the Airport's nonstop offerings helps to fulfill high passenger demand between the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene Region and Southern California, just in time for the summer travel season. It also allows an affordable opportunity for residents in the Los Angeles area to visit and explore our region."

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

There is no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets Avelo operates from BUR offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving these airports. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at BUR. The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves nine popular destinations across the Western U.S.

In early November 2021, Avelo began serving Customers in Southern Connecticut from its first East Coast base at HVN. Avelo currently serves six popular Florida destinations from HVN and will also begin serving Baltimore-Washington; Charleston, S.C.; Chicago; Myrtle Beach, S.C; Nashville; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; and Savannah, GA in May.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" value that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

*The one-way introductory fares include government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by March 23, 2022. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

