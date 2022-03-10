Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rivian Automotive, Inc. ("Rivian" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RIVN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant to or traceable to Rivian's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on November 10, 2021. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rivn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement's representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T and R1S were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders along with future preorders in jeopardy of cancellation. As a result, the price of the Company's shares was artificially and materially inflated at the time of the Offering.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Rivian you have until May 6, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

