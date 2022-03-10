Holka's New Position Paves The Way For Users To "Tune In To Chalkboard" Through In-App Content Programming, And Help Sports Betting Influencers Monetize On Chalkboard's Powerful Group Messaging Platform

CHALKBOARD DOUBLES DOWN ON USER CONTENT, ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF FANTASY FOOTBALL VETERAN JOE HOLKA AS CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER Holka's New Position Paves The Way For Users To "Tune In To Chalkboard" Through In-App Content Programming, And Help Sports Betting Influencers Monetize On Chalkboard's Powerful Group Messaging Platform

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chalkboard , the leading social messaging app for sports bettors, announces the appointment of Joe Holka to Chief Content Officer as the company continues to pursue its mission of becoming the home of the sports betting conversation. Holka's extensive content experience in fantasy football, daily fantasy sports, and sports betting is of crucial value as Chalkboard aims to create a welcoming environment for everyone, from betting newcomers to seasoned pros, with their in-app programming, facilitated group chats and active discussion boards.

Holka will oversee the strategy and production of Chalkboard's content, drive partnerships with new content creators and influencer, and help sports betting content creators monetize their shows within the Chalkboard platform.

"When I think of conversations around sports betting, Joe is one of the first people who comes to mind,'' Chalkboard CEO Ted Mauze. "Joe knows exactly what type of content Chalkboard users value most and understands the effort it takes for content creators to grow their followers and revenue. We're excited to have him at the helm as we continue to make Chalkboard the one-stop-shop for betting conversation."

Holka joins Chalkboard with over 10 years of experience in the fantasy sports and sports betting industry. He started his sports career in 2014 as a pro hockey player with the ECHL New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks affiliate teams. After two years he made the switch from athlete to analyst, interpreting NHL and NFL daily fantasy sports data at FantasyLabs and later for The Action Network. Holka also started his own YouTube sports betting channel, The Joe Holka Show, in 2019. Joe's experience as an analyst and influencer will aid in developing a wide variety of programming for different types of sports bettors within Chalkboard, including educational content geared towards beginners.

"We're currently living in the golden age of sports betting as it becomes more and more mainstream," says Holka. "With the explosion of growth, we're seeing a wider variety of participants with varying levels of experience and needs. I'm thrilled to join the Chalkboard team and develop content that fuels user engagement and facilitates valuable conversation."

With Holka's arrival, users can expect increasingly engaging and exciting content from Chalkboard and a lot more of it. Download Chalkboard on the App Store and join the community via iPhone. Follow along with all things Chalkboard on Instagram and Twitter .

