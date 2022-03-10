ConvergeOne Nearly Double the IT Services Industry Benchmark with Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital modernization solutions, today announced that they have achieved a 2021 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80. This is a 9-point increase from its 2020 NPS of 71. For the fourth consecutive year, ConvergeOne's score places it in the World Class NPS category, which is reserved for only the most customer-centric companies. The score is almost double the IT services industry average of 42, as reported by ClearlyRated®.

This World Class score reaffirms ConvergeOne's dedication to delivering superior experiences for customers in the areas of cloud, collaboration, customer experience, and digital infrastructure. ConvergeOne's comprehensive solutions and services portfolio is hyper-focused on the specific and unique needs of each customer, combined with the tailored and progressive WAVES consulting methodology that enables better, end-to-end solutions with faster time to achieve desired organizational outcomes. Over the past year, ConvergeOne has helped customers respond to significant business transformation with intelligent cloud modernization journeys that unlock new business value and differentiate companies from their competitors.

"Customer satisfaction and employee engagement are two of our most important objectives. We are delighted that our team has continually set such a high standard for Net Promoter Score, and that we've surpassed even our own benchmarks with this year's score," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "This achievement is so gratifying because it is the result our service mindset and proven approach. We help customers rediscover what is truly possible to bring their vision to life by developing progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. We thank our customers for continuing to place their trust in us and truly value the longstanding relationships we've built."

Direct responses from ConvergeOne customers include:

"ConvergeOne has been a valued partner. They don't just offer software and hardware but deliver solutions that meet our needs and help us meet our business demands, now and into the future." – Healthcare Provider

"Fantastic company to work with. Knowledgeable pre- and post-sales engineers, methodical project plan and management. Go-live support during and afterward is second to none. Account manager always goes the extra mile regardless of the size or cost of the request. ConvergeOne sets the bar that others should strive to meet." – Energy Provider

"I feel like my local ConvergeOne team is part of my team, like they want me to be successful and they want to be part of that success. I never feel like I have to 'protect' my interests or that they might take me down a path that is good for them but not great for me. There is a lot of trust between us." – Insurance Provider

NPS is a global standard for determining customer loyalty and satisfaction by asking one simple question: "On a scale from 0-10, how likely are you to recommend a company to a friend or colleague?" It is calculated by subtracting the percentage of detractors (those who respond with a 6 or below) from the percentage of promoters (those who respond with a 9 or 10).

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Dell Technologies, AWS, Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

