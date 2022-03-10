Cruise Line Stock Shareholder Bonuses and Benefits Published & Updated on CruiseCompete

DETROIT, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CruiseCompete serves close to 2 million members with almost 18 million cruise quotes sent to those members. Consumers come to CruiseCompete to research and book cruise vacations. They are able to compare offers from trusted travel advisors, see consumer reviews of advisors and agencies responding, then contact travel advisors directly for more information and to book cruises.

Cruise travelers owning 100 shares in Carnival, Royal Caribbean, or Norwegian can receive up to $250 in onboard credits.

Additional benefits of using CruiseCompete range from personalized offers with cabin upgrades, cabin credits and more valuable amenities. In addition to the amenities offered, owning cruise line stock brings additional benefits to shareholders.

Cruise travelers who own at least 100 shares of stock in Carnival Corporation (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) can receive up to $250 in onboard credits during their next vacation at sea. Follow the instructions below to secure shareholder benefits.

Carnival Corporation

Shareholder Benefit Offer:

$250 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 14 days or longer.

$100 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 7-13 days.

$50 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 6 days or less.

The onboard credit is available exclusively to shareholders holding a minimum of 100 shares of Carnival Corporation or Carnival Plc. Employees, travel agents cruising at travel agent rates, tour conductors or anyone cruising on a reduced-rate or complimentary pass are excluded from this offer.

This benefit is not transferable, no combinable with any other shipboard offer and cannot be used for casino credits/charges and gratuities charged to your onboard account. Only one onboard credit per shareholder-occupied stateroom.

Shareholders must provide the following information with the initial deposit to your travel agent:

Name

Proof of ownership of Carnival Corporation or Carnival plc shares (i.e., photocopy of shareholder proxy card, shares certificate or a current brokerage or nominee statement).

Reservation number

Ship and sailing date

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shareholder Benefit Offer:

$250 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 14 or more nights.

$100 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 6-13 nights.

$50 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 5 nights or less.

This exclusive benefit offer is reserved solely for shareholders owning a minimum of 100 shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) at time of sailing. Onboard credit is valid for any cruise vacation on Royal Caribbean International or Celebrity Cruises. Excludes any charter sailings or Galapagos sailings. Additional terms and conditions apply. To redeem this special offer, simply provide your name, address, confirmation number, ship and sailing date along with proof of share ownership at least 2-3 weeks prior to sailing.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Shareholder Benefit Offer:

$250 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 15 Days or More.

$100 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 7 to 14 Days.

$50 Onboard Credit per Stateroom on Sailings of 6 Days or Less.

Offer is valid for any cruise vacation on Norwegian Cruise Line®, Oceania Cruises® or Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, excluding charter sailings. Additional terms and conditions apply.

This exclusive benefit is reserved solely for shareholders owning a minimum of 100 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) at the time of sailing.

To redeem this exclusive offer, simply complete the Shareholder Benefit Request Form which is available on the Investor Relations website at www.nclhltdinvestor.com and mail or email with accompanying documentation. You will be asked to provide your name, address, email address, telephone number, ship and sailing date along with a photocopy of your shareholder proxy card or photocopy of a current brokerage statement (brokerage account number must be blacked out before submitting) showing proof of ownership of at least 100 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). All shareholder benefit requests must be received at least fifteen days prior to sailing date. Please submit the Shareholder Benefit Request Form along with proof of ownership by mail or email to the Norwegian-owned cruise line that you are sailing on.

