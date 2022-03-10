ESSA Pharma to Present at Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference

South San Francisco, California and Vancouver, Canada, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the virtual Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

David. R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma, will participate in and host one-on-one meetings. Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer, and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will also be participating in the one-on-one meetings.

Presentation Details

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Presentation Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived for 90 days.

