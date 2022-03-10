FIDO Alliance Announces Commerce Virtual Summit Amid Rising Online Payment Fraud and Authentication Challenges

Players from across banking, retail, crypto and blockchain can gain expert insight into addressing authentication challenges with FIDO - from regulation and UX, to fraud and privacy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIDO Alliance is pleased to announce its first Authenticate Virtual Summit of 2022: The FIDO Fit in Commerce: Examining the Present and Future of Authentication in Banking, Retail, Crypto and Blockchain . The summit features Signature Sponsors Daon, Keyless and Nok Nok.

FIDO Alliance (PRNewsfoto/FIDO Alliance, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Attendees will hear from industry experts on the authentication challenges facing all commerce stakeholders today, and learn about FIDO's invaluable role in the industry. The program provides market-specific insights, and will air March 30 in the U.S. (2:00 - 5:30pm EDT) and March 31 in Europe (2:00 - 5:30pm CET).

Online payment fraud is rising globally, totalling an estimated $20bn USD in losses last year . Meanwhile, Forrester research suggests poor online checkout experiences are costing brands over $18bn a year in cart abandonment . This event invites players across banking, retail, crypto and blockchain to learn how they can meet the urgent need to deliver simpler, stronger user authentication, and why FIDO has quickly become a key cornerstone in the future of commerce.

The agenda features presentations from leading financial institutions, solution providers and industry analysts to explore:

Commerce authentication today and its challenges

The benefits and risks of different authentication methods

Key privacy and regulatory requirements – and how they're evolving

The imperative for modern strong authentication in commerce

Use cases and practical insights into deploying FIDO

The future of authentication in commerce

Speakers include executives from RH-ISAC, eBay, Gemini, Goode Intelligence, PLUSCARD, Entersekt, LoginID, the Greensheet, IDnow and more.

Register for free and view the agenda for the event here . All sessions will also be available on-demand after the second airing.

About FIDO Alliance

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, www.fidoalliance.org , was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services.

