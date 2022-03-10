Introducing EverAfter: Celebrating Our Departed Pets in a New Heartwarming, Personalized Pet Memorial

CAPE CORAL, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to pay tribute to our beloved pets, EverAfter is a new and exclusive addition to the pet memorial marketplace. EverAfter provides customers with a one-of-a-kind memorial art piece using their pets' cremated ashes to preserve their memory, while channeling the healing power of art in a piece that will forever remind you of the love you shared.

EverAfter (PRNewswire)

EverAfter memorial art is your pet; a visual representation of the essence of their soul. Using the chemistry found in a small amount of a pet's cremated ashes, EverAfter provides a personalized abstract art piece that is 100% unique to their molecular makeup, igniting imagination and memories of your departed pet, while providing comfort through the unimaginable loss of a beloved companion.

"This is not a painting or an artist's interpretation of your pet's life, but a scientific "fingerprint" of their unique characteristics and molecular makeup," said Tom Saunders, Co-Founder at EverAfter. "There's no denying how painful the loss of a pet is, and while we know we can't fill that void in your life, we can provide something that warms the heart, calms the soul, and honors the tremendous impact our pets have on our lives," he added.

EverAfter uses their proprietary, Essence of Life ProcessTM which takes high-resolution digital images of microscopic crystals that are formed from the chemistry contained in a pet's ashes. The resulting abstract patterns, shapes, and often-vivid colors are the actual crystal formations formed by this process, not created by a computer or imaging software. Each art piece is unique to each individual pet, and no two images are the same.

Designed with ease of use in mind, EverAfter's simple 4-step process makes it easy to celebrate your pet's life. Upon receiving your EverAfter kit, customers will transfer a small spoonful of their pet's cremated ashes into the glass jar provided and return to the EverAfter lab to undergo the meticulous Essence of Life ProcessTM. Customers can expect their personalized artwork 4-6 weeks from receipt of the sample.

The EverAfter Digital Kit contains all the supplies needed to collect and return a small sample of your pet's ashes. An HD digital image of your pet's Essence of Life is included, along with an 8x10 photo art panel with stand, and an option to upgrade your order to a larger sized canvas print on high-quality artisan canvas. EverAfter's Digital Kit is available online at an MSRP of $249.00.

About EverAfter:

Founded in 2022, EverAfter was created to help pet parents cope with the loss of a beloved pet, while providing an artful, lasting way to celebrate their life and cherished memories. EverAfter's memorial artwork is designed to preserve those special memories and embody a pet's unique journey with artwork based on the molecular makeup within their cremated ashes. EverAfter's proprietary Essence of Life ProcessTM is an innovative technique that takes high-resolution digital images of microscopic crystals that are formed from the essential chemistry contained in a pet's ashes, resulting in a breathtaking, abstract, one-of-a-kind work of art. EverAfter memorial art is your pet; creating art from life. Learn more at www.everafterart.com.

Celebrate your pet’s life by creating one-of-a-kind artwork based on their unique chemistry. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EverAfter