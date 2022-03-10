Mississippi Chooses Paper for Statewide Unlimited, 24/7 Tutoring

JACKSON, Miss., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has entered a statewide partnership with Paper to offer unlimited, 24/7 tutoring to all 350,000 public school students in grades 3-12. The service will come at no cost to school districts that opt-in to provide it to their students and families.

Paper Company Logo (CNW Group/Paper) (PRNewswire)

By being the first state organization to enter a partnership with Paper, the MDE is taking a massive stride to democratize academic support—something that has historically been difficult for schools and families to afford on their own.

"We're honored to take this major step towards educational equity alongside the state of Mississippi," said Philip Cutler, co-founder and CEO of Paper. "This initiative makes it clear that the state's highest-ranking education leaders view tutoring as a vital academic resource, and we look forward to partnering with them to create a world-class educational system in the Magnolia State."

No matter where, how, or when students need assistance, they can log on to Paper from any device to instantly access live tutoring in ELA and math, or they can upload any written work for detailed feedback from highly skilled tutors. Help is available in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin, and sessions can last for a few minutes or several hours. With full visibility into student activity, teachers can track progress, identify learning gaps and personalize their instruction—without feeling pressure to be on call 24/7 for their students.

Given the urgent need to improve student outcomes at a larger scale than ever before, the partnership will support the MDE in achieving critical strategic goals such as ensuring all students are proficient and showing growth in Math and ELA, and every student graduates from high school and is college and career ready.

The MDE's partnership with Paper is part of a multipronged effort to elevate student safety and learning, with the department investing up to $49 million in COVID relief funding for statewide educational services, ranging from a school safety platform to college and career readiness support, online resources and web-based tutoring.

About Paper

Paper partners with school districts to deliver 1:1 tutoring that is equitable, scalable, and cost-effective. Students get unlimited 24/7 live help and writing feedback, teachers get insights to tackle individual learning gaps, and administrators get actionable data to inform strategic decisions. Paper's multilingual tutors add an extra layer of support across all content areas and grade levels, in and out of the classroom—so students always have access to expert help exactly when, where, and how they need it. Paper supports some of the largest school districts in the nation, such as Clark County School District (NV), Hillsborough County Public Schools (FL), Boston Public Schools (MA), Atlanta Public Schools (GA), Columbus City Schools (OH), and Santa Ana Unified School District (CA).

Media Contact

Ava Paydar

Corporate Communications Manager

+1 438 376 2535

ava@paper.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paper