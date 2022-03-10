The Oakleaf Group Appoints Ed Draves as Senior Managing Director of Business Development

BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group has announced its appointment of Ed Draves as Senior Managing Director of Business Development. Oakleaf is a premier provider of mortgage loan due diligence, data analytics, financial modeling, and advisory services for the mortgage and financial services industries. Mr. Draves will work closely with the executive management team to lead Oakleaf's efforts to expand its service offerings and client base.

Mr. Draves brings 30 years of experience leading companies and business verticals as well as developing market segments within the client services ecosystem. Prior to joining Oakleaf, Ed served as Market Director and Client Services Executive for The Goal, a consultancy firm based in Reston, Virginia. Past experiences include executive roles in sales and talent acquisition with on and offshore based IT Services companies supporting Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FINRA, PNC and Zions Bank.

Chris Milner, Oakleaf's President and CEO, commented, "Ed Draves will make an excellent addition to the Oakleaf executive team. He is a dynamic, seasoned leader, whose contributions will enable Oakleaf to expand our product development and strategic approaches for growth. His experience in business development and human capital management will be invaluable to Oakleaf's next steps in the advancement of its service offerings."

"I'm very excited to incorporate my sales, strategic management, and leadership experience to expand Oakleaf's Resource Solutions offerings within the GSEs, financial institutions and their regulators, and other mortgage institutions," Draves commented.

About The Oakleaf Group

The Oakleaf Group is a Mortgage advisory firm providing a diverse set of services, solutions and outsourced business processes to all mortgage industry segments. Founded in 2007 by mortgage industry veterans, our clients include originators, servicers, trustees, investors, aggregators and securitization sponsors, government entities and agencies, mortgage insurers, law firms, capital markets firms, banks, fintech firms, and industry service providers. Oakleaf's passion is to enhance the mortgage finance industry with data-driven, model-informed, analytics-enabled and operationally-rigorous services and solutions.

