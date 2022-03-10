Ruthmann Reachmaster adds Stevenson Crane as Newest Distributor

PORTER, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruthmann Reachmaster, a Time Manufacturing Company, has recently partnered with Stevenson Crane Service, Inc. a leading equipment provider headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL. Ruthmann Reachmaster leads the expansion of Ruthmann equipment across North America. Stevenson Crane Service, Inc. will rent, sell and service Ruthmann truck-mounted aerial lifts across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Time Manufacturing Company's Acquisition of Ruthmann

Ruthmann was acquired by Time Manufacturing Company in 2021, it is a global leader in high reach work platforms that support crucial industries, including wind energy, mining, utilities, construction and building maintenance. Ruthmann had already built a longstanding partnership with Time Manufacturing Company to bring products to the United States and go-to-market under the Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline, and Bluelift brands.

The acquisition of Ruthmann was a significant step in Time Manufacturing Company's growth plan, and the new relationship with Stevenson Crane Service, Inc. carries that momentum forward.

Ruthmann Reachmaster

Ruthmann Reachmaster has built its reputation through innovatively solving complex access challenges for decades. By providing equipment with both high reach and also a small footprint for ingress and egress, the company helps its clients improve speed, safety and costs. Compact lifts eliminate the need for scaffolding and/or built-in maintenance access.

Truck mounted Ruthmann equipment allows the company to use the same ingenuity to offer customers seeking functional access solutions. Ruthmann vehicle-mounted aerial lifts for the North American market have working heights that range from 75 to 295 feet.

Stevenson Crane Service, Inc.

Operating out of full-service locations in Bolingbrook & South Holland, IL, Stevenson Crane Service, Inc. provides expert knowledge and world class equipment sales, service, and rental of cranes, aerial lifts, telehandlers, and specialized equipment.

The Stevenson Crane Service, Inc. relationship will improve access to Ruthmann truck mounted aerial lifts, and service for fleet customers by adding service locations in the Chicago area. Stevenson Crane Service, Inc. has been servicing and maintaining hydraulic equipment for more than three decades. The addition of the new locations allows Ruthmann-Reachmaster customers greater access to service.

For further information on Ruthmann equipment sales and service at Stevenson Crane Service, Inc., please contact Jordan Ashley at (708) 549-5696 or jordan@stevensoncrane.com.

Ruthmann Reachmaster is a leading North American supplier of truck mounted aerial lifts, compact and special aerial lift solutions and material handling equipment. As a Time Manufacturing Company, Ruthmann Reachmaster offers a premium range of equipment and has a rich history of supporting customers with innovative access solutions.

