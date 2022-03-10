Seamless integration with Sphere's TrustCommerce platform enables providers to accept mobile wallet transactions, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, within MyChart.

Sphere's Integration with Epic MyChart Now Supports Google Pay™ and Apple Pay® Seamless integration with Sphere's TrustCommerce platform enables providers to accept mobile wallet transactions, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, within MyChart.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere, a leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, today announced that its TrustCommerce platform supports Google Pay™ and Apple Pay® within its Epic MyChart integration.

Sphere is a leading financial technology and software company trusted by the nation’s largest health systems. Serving healthcare and its synergistic verticals, Sphere delivers a highly integrated, cloud-based platform that reduces friction and facilitates better and more secure payments that drive revenue. Sphere’s Health iPASS platform includes an innovative, multi-channel virtual software interface to enhance revenues by simplifying patient-check-in and facilitating engagement and payments. (PRNewsfoto/Sphere) (PRNewswire)

Available within Epic App Orchard, the TrustCommerce External Payment Page Integration enables health systems to securely collect patient payments online through MyChart and MyChart Mobile quickly and easily while minimizing PCI scope. Consumers' use of mobile payment options such Google Pay and Apple Pay have become increasingly popular as a more convenient way to complete their online transactions and they are increasingly expecting healthcare providers to deliver the same consumer convenience they experience in other industries.

Mobile payment solutions such as Google Pay and Apple Pay replace physical credit cards and cash with an easy, secure and fast payment method that can be used online on their desktop or mobile device. With no card numbers to enter, mobile wallet options offer a safe and convenient method of payment.

"Sphere is committed to delivering the software integrations that drive the most smooth and secure patient payment experiences in healthcare," stated Curtis Bauer, Chief Innovation Officer at Sphere. "Our integration with Google Pay and Apple Pay represent a continuation of that commitment. Patients' use of digital wallet solutions, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, is increasing exponentially as these options securely store patient payment information and preferences, resulting in a faster, simpler and more convenient payment process."

TrustCommerce is an end-to-end patient payments platform that provides health systems with broad payment acceptance functionality, elite-level security, and expert support throughout the payments lifecycle. TrustCommerce is integrated with Epic, allowing for flexibility with payment functionality centralized across a wide range of applications, including front desk, back office, online, kiosk, interactive voice response (IVR), retail, parking, pharmacy, and more. In addition to online and mobile, the platform supports Apple Pay and Google Pay in card-present environments.

Unlike other payment solutions, TrustCommerce supports health systems' native workflows, enabling everything to occur automatically within Epic. Hundreds of the largest health care providers in the country use TrustCommerce as their payments platform directly within their EHR, patient portal, or patient billing software.

Sphere has a longstanding history of collaboration with Epic, which includes becoming integrated with the electronic health records system in 2007. Today, Sphere continues to work with Epic product teams to support shared clients.

All trademarks contained herein are the sole and exclusive property of their respective owners. Epic, App Orchard and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sphere

Sphere is a cloud-based, vertically integrated software and payments technology company serving a variety of complex end markets with an established market leading presence in the healthcare and non-profit sectors. Sphere was formed in 2017 after a few strategic acquisitions, and today offers benefits to our partners and customers via three key sub-brand companies that have been established for over 20 years.

Sphere is trusted by more than a third of the 100 largest health systems in the US and thousands of independent medical providers across the country to facilitate and drive secure payments by having our software solutions highly integrated into our clients' workflows, patient billing systems, and electronic health records. Our integrated software and payments suite helps organizations increase payment collection while delivering best in class security, compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Sphere also provides fundraising software solutions and tools to 8,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada and maintains key integrations in high growth verticals like insurance, parking and transportation.

Our sub brands include:

TrustCommerce, the leading healthcare gateway and merchant processing provider with native EHR integrations at large integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and acute care facilities.

Health iPASS, a fully integrated suite of patient engagement software solutions to streamline the patient experience while driving patient payment yield.

Qgiv, a leading digital fundraising platform offering nonprofits a platform designed to increase online donations and payments.

Sphere is a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, that is an innovative team comprised of payments, healthcare, and technology experts with a mission to capitalize on the acceleration and digital transformation of a fully integrated payment and software experience for our clients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sphere