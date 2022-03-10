Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Lenin Lopez Vice President, Corporate Securities Attorney

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer , one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Lenin Lopez has joined the firm as Vice President, Corporate Securities Attorney for the Management Liability practice. Prior to joining Woodruff Sawyer, Lenin served as Lead US Corporate Counsel at Takeda, where he was in charge of SEC and NYSE compliance as well as US governance functions. He also served in similar senior counsel roles at Sempra Energy, Shire, Baxalta, and CareFusion.

As Vice President, Corporate Securities Attorney, Lenin will support clients across Woodruff Sawyer's entire Management Liability practice lending his expertise in corporate securities, SEC reporting, and corporate governance. He will be based in San Diego.

Lopez says, "Working for an insurance broker wasn't even on my radar, but after I met the team, I knew this was an excellent opportunity to leverage my experience limiting risk for public companies in the service of a variety of different clients. I'm excited to work with Woodruff Sawyer's clients, which are some of the most interesting and innovative companies out there."

Priya Huskins, Senior Vice President, Management Liability adds, "Lenin's expertise is a strong complement to the Management Liability team, and I look forward to working with him as we advise clients on risk mitigation strategies. I believe our clients are going to be very pleased with the value his counsel brings to them."

Seth Pfalzer, Senior Vice President, Northern California Management Liability Practice Leader comments, "Woodruff Sawyer's Management Liability team is top-notch, not only in the depth of their expertise but in their ability to help clients understand and manage risk. The addition of Lenin will provide another valuable resource for our clients as they navigate a challenging market."

