The Writing Revolution Is Providing Free Women's History Month Classroom Resources for Teachers

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Writing Revolution has provided educators with an easier way to share the stories of influential women, past and present, through the addition of complimentary Women's History Month classroom writing activities to the organization's growing collection of classroom content.

Writing about women's achievements is an important way for students to build an understanding of our collective history.

TWR has recently added activities highlighting Olympians Jakara Anthony, Erin Jackson, and Aline Rocha to its growing online collection that already includes Simone Biles, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rosa Parks, Malala Yousafzai, among many others.

TWR's leadership, Drs. Toni-Ann Vroom and Dina Zoleo, find a resonating and personal connection with the month.

"We are excited to offer free writing materials that recognize and celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of women in all aspects of society," adds Dr. Dina Zoleo, TWR's other Co-Executive Director.

TWR's complimentary resource page contains class activities, teacher pacing guides, assessment tools, and customizable templates.

All resources are available online, seven days a week. First-time visitors to the website may be prompted to register before browsing and downloading the resources.

TWR has made a portion of its vast, premium-subscription Resource Library free to the public since March 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of public schools. The overwhelmingly positive response from educators all over the world has prompted TWR to make the free resources permanently available, while bolstering the offerings of its paid-subscription service. During the same time period, TWR shifted its in-person writing instruction delivery method to online.

About The Writing Revolution

Founded by Dr. Judith C. Hochman and based in New York City, The Writing Revolution's mission is to enable students, especially those from historically-marginalized communities, to develop writing skills, as well as the ability to read and think critically, so they will have enhanced opportunities to succeed in school, in the workplace, and in life.

TWR trains and supports teachers and school leaders in implementing the Hochman Method, an explicit set of evidence-based strategies for teaching expository writing. The method builds from sentences to compositions and is embedded in curricula across all content areas and grade levels, which provides a consistent learning experience for children. The organization believes that improved writing skills support the improvement of overall academic performance, and will position students with stronger personal skill sets that can help to narrow the social inequality gap. TWR has positioned writing instruction as a solution to help address the students' learning loss that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published in 2017, the book, The Writing Revolution: A Guide To Advancing Thinking Through Writing In All Subjects and Grades, was co-written by Dr. Hochman and Natalie Wexler. A top-seller within the educator community, The Writing Revolution has been sold throughout all 50 U.S. states, 36 countries, and more than 1,000 colleges and universities.

Through courses, workshops, and webinars, TWR's training footprint spans across North America and 17 other countries. While TWR's book and courses are available for purchase by any educator, school, district, and community member, the organization focuses its partnership work on educational institutions that are located within historically-marginalized neighborhoods.

