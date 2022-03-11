Behr Dips Its Brush Into the World of NFTs with Doodles Behr Paint Company teams up with Doodles to create a colorful experience at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint Company is making its first foray into the NFT space in a fun and colorful way. In partnership with Doodles, a joyful collection of 10,000 NFTs co-founded by digital artist Burnt Toast and Web3 pioneers Evan Keast and Jordan Castro, Behr is helping bring Doodles' iconic colors to life in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas from March 12th to 14th.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to reach and motivate DIYers, and what better way to do this than entering the NFT space in partnership with one of the most colorful NFT creators, Doodles," said Andy Lopez, Vice President Brand Marketing, Behr Paint Company.

SXSW pass holders, Doodles holders, and the general public are invited to become main characters inside Doodles' colorful world using BEHR® paint where land, air, and space unite. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with Doodles' NFT world through a virtual painting wall featuring BEHR paint colors and a chance to collect the first-ever POAP NFT by both brands, featuring a custom design by Burnt Toast printed on limited edition physical BEHR paint cans. The paint colors are conveniently located throughout the event space for anyone who wants to recreate the Doodles experience leveraging Doodles palette in BEHR paint colors. Some of the fun colors include Upbeat P300-5, Periwinkle P530-4 and Lavender Sky P540-4. Plus, attendees are in for a surprise with a secret musical performance to conclude the experience.

"I'm excited that we continue finding ways to disrupt the category and stay ahead of current trends while remaining authentic to who we are—with color as the foundation of this incredible partnership." said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Behr Paint Company.

By joining forces with such a celebrated, community-driven NFT project like Doodles, which has captured the imagination of NFTs through innovation and art, this activation marks a unique opportunity for BEHR to engage with the NFT community at SXSW, the hub for creators and innovators.

"BEHR has been an incredible partner to work with since day one," explains Evan Keast, Co-founder of Doodles. "The creative genius of Co-founder Scott Martin aka Burnt Toast is a big part of what has made Doodles such a beloved brand. The diverse and universally relatable characters and the vivid universe they live in are heavily informed by Scott's chosen color palette. So when we brought Doodles into the real world, we knew we needed a partner that could help us bring it to life with all the vibrancy that exists in the Doodles digital world. Behr was the obvious choice."

VaynerNFT, the consultancy exclusively focused on building strategic NFT integration for the world's leading intellectual property owners, has brought this collaboration to fruition.

"We believe that this collaboration speaks to each brand's core values and mission, bringing their mutual love for color to inspire their communities." said Avery Akkineni, President of VaynerNFT.

ABOUT BEHR PAINT COMPANY

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PRO® services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

ABOUT DOODLES

Doodles is a joyful collection of 10,000 NFTs co-founded by digital artist Burnt Toast and Web3 pioneers Evan Keast and Jordan Castro. Since its launch in October 2021, Doodles has become one of the most beloved brands to arise from the birth of NFTs, thanks to its inclusive characters, colorful world, and passionate community––combined with its innovative roadmap. Notable collectors include Steve Aoki, Future, Pranksy, Snoop Dog, Fat Joe, Kygo, Diplo, Austin Rosen, and others.

ABOUT VAYNERNFT

VaynerNFT is a consultancy exclusively focused on building strategic NFT integration for the world's leading intellectual property owners - personalities, athletes, celebrities, artists, brands, and associations. The company empowers its clients to be at the forefront of the NFT revolution. VaynerNFT helps clients achieve long-term value, expands new revenue streams that leverage IP and creates new value-add for NFT holders. For more information, you can visit: https://vaynernft.co/

