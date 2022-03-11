Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference - Fireside chat with live video webcast on Thursday, March 17th at 8:00 AM ET

NORWOOD, Mass., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), an immunology company, today announcing that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Corbus website, www.corbuspharma.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for 90 days.

About Corbus

Corbus is an immunology company committed to connecting innovation to our purpose of improving lives by developing new medicines that target the nexus between the immune system and cancer. Corbus' current pipeline includes anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies that block activation of TGFβ and small molecules that activate or inhibit the endocannabinoid system. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com . Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Walsh, VP, Corporate Development

Email: brian.walsh@corbuspharma.com

Phone: +1 (781) 264 8944

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corbus Pharmaceuticals