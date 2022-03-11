The Company's commitment to ESG Factors goes beyond just the can, with positive community engagement, and corporate transparency

Golden Grail Delivers On Environmental Initiatives And Makes The Switch From Plastic To Recyclable Cans The Company's commitment to ESG Factors goes beyond just the can, with positive community engagement, and corporate transparency

WESTON, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced they will be switching the original Tickle Water's plastic packaging and using the more environmentally friendly recyclable can.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp) (PRNewswire)

The Company's decision comes after strong consideration for their mission of implementing Environmental Social and Governance factors. According to The Environmental Protection Agency aluminum cans have about 68 percent recycled content compared to just 3 percent for plastic bottles in the United States. As a result, aluminum is widely seen as the better choice for the environment.

"After each acquisition we go through a series of operational assessments on how we can improve each brand on multiple fronts. Golden Grail is always conscious of our footprint and how we can support our ESG factors. Switching Tickle Water to an aluminum can from plastic was an immediate improvement. Part of Golden Grail's pledge to market responsibly to our youth includes offering them better packaging material for our environment," said Steven Hoffman, Interim CEO for Golden Grail Tech.

Golden Grail Beverages also reports they carefully interview co-packers and manufacturing partners to learn and analyze their commitment to environmental conditions. The company is putting their best practices in effect to ensure long-term environmental risk-aversion.

In addition to the company's dedication to our environment they have also implemented social causes that resonate with each brand and a dedicated person for corporate governance. Golden Grail is showing great promise for ESG conscious investors and creating shareholder value by being forward-thinking on multiple fronts in addition to their fiscally responsible investing mission.

The Company previously announced that it was committed to promoting its products from the recently acquired Tickle Water brand responsibly. Golden Grail also stated that it was going to be specifically sensitive to parents when it comes to promotional activities. This announcement was a significant one and is an indication of the company's growing presence in the beverage industry.

Last month the Company shared an article from Top News Guide https://topnewsguide.com/2022/02/24/golden-trail-technology-otcmktsgogy-stock-extends-rally-jumps-15-in-a-week/ which indicated that on Wednesday February 23, 2022 GOGY stock moved up 7.55% to $0.31 with 560k share, compared to its average volume of 427K shares. The stock moved within a range of $0.2700 – 0.3755 after opening trade at $0.29. The rally that was seen took the gains made by the stock over the course of the past week to as much as 15%. In light of the gains made by the stock in the past week it may be a good time to start tracking the Golden Grail stock a lot more closely.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit

www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information http://www.drinkticklewater.com

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.instagram.com/drinktreviwater/

https://twitter.com/drinktreviwater

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp