SMT Enters US Market for Construction Equipment with Acquisition Of Texas-Based ROMCO Equipment Co.

DALLAS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMT, a premier distributor and after-sales partner for the equipment and transport industry based in Brussels, Belgium is expanding their network into the United States with the acquisition of ROMCO Equipment Co. and its operations throughout Texas. The closing of the sale was March 9, 2022 and represents the transfer of ownership at ROMCO's twelve offices in Austin, Carmine, Fort Worth, Longview, San Antonio, Buffalo, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, Midland, Rio Grande Valley, and Stephenville. This family-owned company operating under the Mullins family since 1961 is the exclusive Volvo Construction Equipment Distributor in most of Texas.

Like ROMCO, SMT is also a family-owned business representing over 75 years of experience in the Construction Equipment industry and currently operates in thirty countries in Europe, Africa, and now the US. The company, considered a high-performing dealer by Volvo, provides advanced solutions to the industry. "We are thrilled to expand our network into the US by acquiring ROMCO's successful operations in Texas" said Jerome Barioz, CEO of SMT group. "We believe ROMCO will benefit from SMT's know-how and global investments in systems and solutions in order to be number one in uptime, productivity, and overall customer satisfaction in this expanding market" he added.

Likewise, SMT looks forward to benefitting from ROMCO's sixty plus years of experience in the Texas market and plans to invest further in rental activities, technical upgrades, and employee development programs.

"The end has come for involvement of the Mullins family in ROMCO, but it's a bright new beginning under SMT's ownership." shared Robert Mullins, Owner and CEO of ROMCO, Inc. "The construction and mining industries have been in my life ever since I was a young boy tagging along with my father, ROMCO founder Robert O. Mullins" he added. Mullins also expressed, "SMT will provide the leadership and resources needed to meet the industry's future. I will truly miss all the great employees and customers I have had the privilege to be associated with these 50 plus years."

Charlie Clarkson, President of ROMCO added, "We are looking forward to writing the next chapter with SMT. With their global reach, we will be able to raise the level of offerings and support to customers."

"We welcome SMT as a seasoned partner that brings a wealth of global experience with the Volvo CE brand. I am confident their innovative mindset and advanced approach to customer service will benefit ROMCO and Volvo customers in the territory. We appreciate the legacy for customer support by the Mullins family and wish Robert the best in his future endeavors" said Stephen Roy, President of Volvo Construction Equipment Region Americas.

About ROMCO: ROMCO, Inc. is a family-owned company based in Dallas, Texas since 1961 with 290 Employees. It is the parent company of ROMCO Equipment Co., ROMCO Paving Equipment, ROMCO Power Systems, and Material Processing Systems. Each division serves the Texas construction and mining markets with quality products and customer support. ROMCO's wholly-owned subsidiary, Material Producers Construction Services provides installation and maintenance services in support of the products ROMCO sells in the construction materials industry. In addition to Volvo Construction Equipment, ROMCO also carries the following product lines: GOMACO; CemenTech; Sandvik; Hitachi; ASV; Atlas Copco; Yanmar; Finn; Kafka; McLanahan; Superior; Telestack; K-Tec; Terramac; Atlas; Mantsinen; LeeBoy; Bearcat; Phoenix; Kent FRD, and Genesis. For more information, go to www.romco.com.

About SMT: SMT is one of the largest-standing partners with Volvo Group with a presence in 30 countries across Europe, Africa and now in the United States. SMT implements its high standards and creates value for their customers and suppliers thanks to their more than 1700 employees. For more information, go to www.smt.network.

