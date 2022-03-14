InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Holder for Collecting Pet Waste (SCO-109)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable accessory to keep a plastic bag open when cleaning up after your pet," said an inventor, from Lincoln, Calif., "so I invented the ANIMAL WASTE BAG HOLDER. My design facilitates the pet waste pickup process and it eliminates the need to touch pet waste."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier, more sanitary way to hold a plastic bag open without touching it when collecting pet waste. In doing so, it prevents the plastic bag from collapsing. As a result, it reduces messes and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

