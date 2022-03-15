Blend360 Celebrates Grand Opening of New Denver Delivery Center, Aims to Hire 100+ By End of 2022

DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, an industry-leading provider of data science and talent solutions serving Fortune 500 companies, is celebrating the grand opening of its new Denver delivery center, a 12,000 square foot office at 1278 Lincoln Street. The team will occupy the entire 2nd floor of the building, and the move enable BLEND360's ambitious hiring goals for 2022. Blend360 now employs more than 500 with an expectation of surpassing 600 by next year.

Bo Chipman, SVP of Client Partnership, will play a leading role in Blend360's expansion as he oversees the new delivery center, with a focus on maintaining Blend360's culture and standards of delivery excellence.

"Initial recruiting efforts reaffirm our view that Denver is a talent rich market. We are making great progress with senior level candidates and expect to announce several new hires shortly. In addition, the local universities have been very supportive of our on-campus efforts. We are very excited about the level of talent available through their programs," says Bo.

The company plans to hire 100 people in Denver in 2022, including a mixture of experienced professionals and recent graduates. Core offerings will include data science, data engineering, and business intelligence solutions. The Denver delivery center is an opportunity for Blend360 to expand geographically, and further expand its ability to meet the growing demand for its analytics and technology services.

In 2021, Blend360's rapid organic and acquisition growth created a global footprint that comprises 7 offices across North America and EMEA regions, opening its global delivery center in Hyderabad, India, and acquiring Engagement Factory, a Blend360 company.

About Blend360

Blend360 is a leading provider of data science and talent solutions services, serving Fortune 500 companies. It continues to be awarded as one of the fastest-growing companies, making the Inc. 5000 List of Fasting Growing Companies every year they have been in business. They have over 500 employees with offices domestically in NY, MD, CO, and CA and internationally throughout the EMEA region and India.

