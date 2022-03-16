Inpixon Ranked Number One for RTLS Use Case in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services Report

Inpixon Ranked in the Upper Third of Product Scores for 5 of 6 Use Cases Including Real-Time Location System (RTLS), Zonal Asset Tracking, High-Value or Flight Risk Asset Tracking, and Asset Interactions

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that Gartner has recognized Inpixon across six of six indoor location services Use Cases, and that Inpixon ranked tied for number one for real-time location system (RTLS), and ranked among the top three of fifteen vendors for zonal asset tracking, people tracking, and high-value or flight risk asset tracking.

(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to be acknowledged by Gartner in their 2022 Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services [1] report which follows Inpixon being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services [2]," stated, Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We believe these recent Gartner recognitions are further validation of our commitment to innovation and providing an extensive portfolio of solutions that support a wide array of use cases for organizations in multiple industries."

A complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services may be downloaded from https://www.inpixon.com/inpixon-gartner-magic-quadrant-indoor-location-2022-leader.

The Gartner Critical Capabilities report's key findings include:

"'Room'-level accuracy is only pertinent for certain use cases and vertical markets. In manufacturing, warehousing or transportation, there are typically no rooms, and accuracy may need to be more precise.

Besides accuracy, other challenges are arising, including fast-moving assets, the need for sensor data plus location and operating in extreme environments (temperature, humidity), increasing the complexity of location solutions.

New use cases are emerging that require the location in three dimensions; therefore, the height (z coordinate) of the asset will be required, as the asset may be on a shelf or rack. Only a portion of vendors can address this requirement today.

Enterprises are using location to determine "interactions," typically for safety and compliance as part of peer-to-peer distancing for accident avoidance. Examples are asset-to-location (such as a person's location in relation to a hazardous material) or asset-to-asset (where two mobile assets, or people, may collide and cause damage)."

Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, said, "Room-level accuracy is not precise enough for many critical uses, and organizations often need highly responsive systems, especially to track quickly moving or high-value assets. Additionally, sometimes a mix of technologies is best to meet the customer's need. That's why Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence platform was designed to support a wide variety of technologies, use cases, and industries. We believe our ranking in the upper third of product scores for five of six Use Cases in Gartner's Critical Capabilities report recognizes the superior accuracy, speed, and flexibility of Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence offering."

[1] Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 7 March 2022.

[2] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, Feb. 23, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: marketing@inpixon.com

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inpixon