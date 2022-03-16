InventHelp Inventor Develops Frost, Light Snow & Ice Removal Tool(BSJ-649)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I wanted to create a safe and efficient way to remove snow and ice from various areas of a jobsite including dry sheeted roofs," said an inventor, from Nampa, Idaho, "so I invented the HEATED LEAF BLOWER. My design can be used on roofs, sidewalks, driveways, staircases, car windshields and other surfaces."

The invention provides an effective way to melt frost, light snow and ice from roofs and a variety of surfaces. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional light snow and ice removal methods. As a result, it saves time and effort, it could help save money, it reduces physical strain and it enhances safety. The invention features a durable and adaptable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, construction workers, roofers, elderly individuals and those with physical disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BSJ-649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

