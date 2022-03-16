Omega Venture Partners Hits the Bullseye with Inflection Point Investing Strategy

Omega Venture Partners is the first institutional venture capital firm to target investments in early-growth stage AI and machine learning companies

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Venture Partners , an industry-leading technology venture capital firm, today credited its differentiated early-growth stage investment strategy for a string of extraordinary successes across its portfolio. In its latest fund, Omega has already invested in five Unicorns (companies valued at over $1 billion), a mark of distinction by any metric in the venture capital industry.

The firm enjoys an early-mover advantage investing in the Artificial Intelligence megatrend. Additionally, Omega believes that investing in the leading early-growth stage companies provides the best risk-adjusted return profile thanks to their asymmetric upside potential combined with moderated risks. The firm has a distinct and durable advantage when it comes to identifying, qualifying, and investing in these category-defining and category-creating innovators.

"Omega's strengths lie in its judgment and access, as well as exceptional information and deal flow" said Gaurav Tewari, Managing Partner of Omega Venture Partners. "A lot of investors would like to invest at the early-growth stage inflection point, but it is very hard to do that successfully, or at scale, without the type of distinctive capabilities, acumen, and strategy that we at Omega have cultivated with great intentionality," continued Mr. Tewari.

The firm has experienced strong performance across its portfolio as a result of its unique inflection point investment strategy. ZenBusiness and Verbit , are examples of two portfolio companies that have both seen rapid growth since Omega's initial investment, going on to raise financing rounds at valuations well above a billion dollars in 2021.

Omega Venture Partners' investment strategy is enabled by its team's extensive experience and success record in the venture capital industry. With over 15 years of experience being ringside to the growth and performance of private technology companies, the Founder of the firm, Gaurav Tewari, is able to leverage long-standing relationships with top management teams as well as proprietary insights in order to target those special companies that have potential for outsize value creation. The firm's investments in DataRobot, Feedzai, and BFA Industries, all of whom have gone on to become unequivocal market leaders in their respective sectors, demonstrates Omega's investment edge.

Omega's recent investment in Elemental Machines further illustrates the firm's unique investment strategy. "Omega Venture Partners invested at the key inflection point in our company's growth, and Gaurav Tewari is an exceptional partner for us" said Sridhar Iyengar, CEO of Elemental Machines, Inc. "Omega stands out in its ability to capitalize on Artificial Intelligence innovation while offering early growth stage technology companies, like ours, truly compelling expertise, commercialization capabilities, and strategic resources."

About Omega Venture Partners

Omega Venture Partners is a premier technology investment firm headquartered in Silicon Valley. Omega invests in rapidly growing software businesses that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, and automation to deliver transformative solutions. The firm employs a thematic investment strategy to identify large market opportunities and invest in the next generation of category-defining companies. Visit: https://www.omegavp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Omega Venture Partners