Celebrate This World Sleep Day With A New Happsy Mattress!

CLEVELAND, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent poll conducted by the Sleep Foundation found that 93 percent of people believe that a comfortable mattress is essential for getting good quality sleep. However, quality sleep doesn't stop at finding a comfortable mattress, quality sleep includes knowing that you have made a sound investment that does not negatively affect our environment or your pocket. Happsy makes this essential investment an easy choice because it's the ultimate affordable certified organic bed-in-a-box that is a no-risk purchase with a 120-day trial and free return, allowing you to test if the mattress is the right fit for you.

According to USNews.com, many Americans are working towards improving the quality of their sleep this year. In a world post-COVID-19, we see that more people understand the value of a good night's sleep. The World Sleep Day slogan "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World" really resonates with all of us at Happsy.

Designed for better sleep performance, its innovative hybrid technology contours to all curves and has excellent support that allows for a rejuvenated feeling when waking up in the morning. Its breathable coils and wicking wool dissipate heat, causing no discomfort and a cooler night's sleep.

Plus, you can sleep easy knowing that your Happsy mattress is GOTS certified organic and MADE SAFE certified non-toxic, eliminating all the harsh chemicals, foams, and adhesives that conventional mattresses may use. Choosing to use better materials such as organic cotton, latex, and wool offers a trusted solution for anyone looking to take steps towards a healthier lifestyle and a better night's sleep.

So, as we celebrate World Sleep Day, remember "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happsy World," and look for Happsy, the brand that helps you achieve the best quality sleep, while supporting the environment with sustainable products that help to preserve our world. It's just a cleaner, healthier choice.

For more information on Happsy, visit https://www.happsy.com. For media inquiries, please get in touch with Janelle Dunbar at jd@womensmarketinggroup.com or 516.242.7677.

About Happsy:

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, all Happsy mattresses, toppers, and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE. Produced in the U.S. using the highest quality domestic and imported materials approved by GOTS and MADE SAFE without ever using polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMO's, adhesives, flame retardants, or other toxic or questionable chemicals. In addition, all Happsy mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free Validated, and all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC Preferred by Nature Rainforest Alliance certified. Happsy is also a member and supporter of One Percent for the Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com

