Dr. Cid Pinedo Named CEO of Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciriaco "Cid" Pinedo, Ed.D., has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF), one California's largest nonprofits, providing social services to over 125,000 people annually across seven counties. Martin Castro recently retired after 21 years as MAOF's President and CEO.

Pinedo will begin as MAOF's CEO on April 18, 2022. A respected executive and educator with over 20 years of experience in nonprofit, government, academic, business, and religious organizations, Pinedo was most recently the CEO of the Children's Fund. He previously served as the President of the Hope Through Housing Foundation, the COO of the National Community Renaissance, and Associate Superintendent of Business Services and Economic Development for Chaffey Community College.

"MAOF's programs uplift the whole family, serving everyone from infants to seniors. We are thrilled to have Cid Pinedo at the helm, not only for the breadth of experience and perspective he brings, but also because he embodies the values, heritage, and history of MAOF," said Board Chair, Anita Quiñonez Gabrielian. "On behalf of the Board and the 875 dedicated employees of MAOF, we are grateful for the incredible legacy that Martin Castro has left and look forward to welcoming Cid as our new CEO."

Pinedo currently serves on the boards of the Los Angeles County Fair Association Corporation, the Riverside Art Museum - Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture and History, and the Luminarias Mental Health Services Institute. He is also a Commissioner for the San Bernardino County Housing Authority and a member of the Funders Alliance of San Bernardino.

"As the son of Mexican immigrants and a first-generation college graduate, I feel it is my personal obligation to provide access and support to anyone who lacks the resources to actualize their future story," Pinedo said. "As CEO of MAOF, I am very honored to work with the board, staff and all levels of the community to effectuate transformational change for families in California."

Pinedo holds a BA in Philosophy from St. John's Seminary College in Camarillo, a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership and Management from the University of La Verne and was bestowed an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Union Institute & University.

The appointment of Pinedo follows a thorough recruitment process overseen by MAOF in partnership with Envision Consulting—a nonprofit consulting firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York, specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration and executive leadership transitions.

View original content:

SOURCE Envision Consulting