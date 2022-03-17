GNC Revolutionizes Pre-Workouts As We Know It with Exclusive Launch of Bucked Up LFG

Global retailer unveils new product innovation from longtime partner at all retail locations and online

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When pre-workouts first hit the market, they were ground-breaking. They changed how people thought about workout preparation, improved physicality and helped users to achieve goals more effectively. As a result of lightning quick adoption, pre-workouts went from an innovation to a standard part of any workout. But today that's all about to change. Available at GNC shops and GNC.com, LFG from Bucked Up is hitting the market. Designed specifically to support optimized performance and calorie burn, this science-based, non-proprietary formula is taking pre-workout to a different stratosphere.

"GNC is proud to be the exclusive retailer behind the launch of LFG, an exciting addition to Bucked Up's already impressive product portfolio," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Our partnership began nearly 10 years ago, and we've relished the opportunity to see first-hand the tremendous innovation happening at Bucked Up. With science-backed products including LFG, we're confident in our ability to deliver exceptional workouts for consumers and look forward to hearing their input as they start to use LFG in their workout routine."

Designed to complement sports, fitness and performance efforts, Bucked Up LFG acts as a high-stimulant, pre-workout that helps support burning calories. It uses breakthrough ingredients with evidenced-backed success like Beta-Alanine, Nitrosigine®, MitoBurn®, Mucuna pruriens and Paradoxine® to fire up workouts and achieve wellness goals by enabling peak physical performance.

"When we launched Bucked Up in 2013, we wanted to breakthrough sports and performance nutrition," said Ryan Gardner, Owner, Managing Partner, CEO, Bucked Up. "Our partnership with GNC has been incredibly valuable as we've grown and tested new products. LFG is creating a new way to increase calorie burn and reap even more benefits from the product."

Bucked Up LFG is now available in three powerful flavors – Berry, Razzle Dazzle, and Tropical – exclusively at GNC stores nationwide and GNC.com.

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

