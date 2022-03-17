Hyundai Santa Fe and Palisade Named Best Family Cars of 2022 by Kelley Blue Book

2022 Santa Fe Rated a Best Two-Row SUV for Families

2022 Palisade Rated a Best Three-Row SUV for Families

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's Santa Fe and Palisade were each named a Best Family Car of 2022 from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com. The 2022 Santa Fe was awarded a best two-row SUV and the 2022 Palisade was rated a best three-row SUV. Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com Best Family Cars of 2022 include SUVs offering the passenger and cargo-carrying capacity that make them go-to choices for families.

The Hyundai Palisade is photographed in California City, Calif., on July 14, 2021 (PRNewswire)

"It's rewarding to have two of our SUVs recognized as Best Family Cars of 2022," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Both Santa Fe and Palisade are loaded with advanced safety, infotainment and driver assistance technology, making them the ultimate family vehicles for comfortable daily use and memory-making road trips."

"A family car is more than just a mode of transportation. Parents want a vehicle they can trust to protect their family in the case of an accident, comes equipped with state-of-the-art technology to help avoid accidents altogether, and matches the needs of their lifestyle," said Jason Allan, director of editorial for Kelley Blue Book.

Kelley Blue Book's editorial staff constantly reviews the newest cars on the market to provide the most comprehensive information possible for new-car shoppers. The team also uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to ensure recommended vehicles have top safety ratings. For more information, visit Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com. Kelley Blue Book is a registered trademark of Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is photographed in Silverado, Calif., on Oct. 12, 2020 (PRNewswire)

