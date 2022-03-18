5WPR Announces Expansion of Rehab and Mental Health Practice Area

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of the rehab and mental health practice area in response to increased interest for support within the industry.

As a dedicated practice within the Health and Wellness division, 5WPR works with rehab and mental health clients to raise awareness, and decrease stigmas, surrounding mental health and treatment.

"Conversations surrounding mental health and accompanying stigmas have been at the forefront of media these last few years as many continue to struggle with pandemic-related challenges and major life changes," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Connecting individuals seeking support for their mental health, or substance abuse, has never been more important. We're expanding our team and resources in the mental health and rehab practice area so we can ensure we're executing our work to the best of our ability for both our clients and individuals seeking out their services."

As one of the agency's fastest-growing sectors, 5WPR is recognized as a leader in healthcare PR and has proven proficiency in identifying and leveraging trending areas and emerging industries. The agency offers unrivaled expertise in consumer health, innovative science and a track record of shaping strategy, implementing programs and driving business value for healthcare PR clients. Their work has received several industry accolades, including a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2020 International Business Awards® for PR Campaign of the Year in the COVID-19-related Information category.

The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and social communications. Through key relationships with media, influencers, bloggers, and celebrities, the team executes 360-degree campaigns that result in meaningful coverage for their clients.

