Aesculap, Inc. Launches New Sterile Container System

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. has launched its AESCULAP Aicon™ Sterile Container System. The new container has features that help streamline processes and reduce the possibility of wet sets. Aesculap will debut the new container at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Global Surgical Conference and Expo, March 19-23, in New Orleans, LA.

"As the market leader in rigid sterilization containers, we're excited to add this innovative product to our portfolio," said Bob Sowinski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Delays in the OR can be costly. The AESCULAP Aicon Container helps reduce overall set reprocessing times and optimize processes in the SPD and the OR so that sets are ready when needed. This is one more way that we can help customers operate with greater precision."

The new AESCULAP Aicon Container offers 100% container and basket synchronization, up to 47 percent less dry time with the Enhanced Drying System (EDS) and up to a 200 percent increase in sterile aseptic area.1

Aesculap will also spotlight its SQ.line® Surgical Instruments with features including a 50 percent reduction in difficult to inspect areas, 21 percent less force needed and 70 percent more grip compared to competitors.1

Visitors can receive in-booth continuing education during the show conducted by Nestor Hernandez, CRCST, CHL, Director of Operation Sterile Processing at Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL. This session, "Maintaining the Sterile Barrier in the Real World," will describe the importance of maintaining the sterile barrier, focusing on wrap and rigid sterilization containers and best practices for maintaining them.

For more information, visit www.aesculapusa.com/aicon or visit the Aesculap booth – #8731.

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for general surgery, neurosurgery and sterilization. We understand the daily challenges you face in meeting demanding OR schedules. Our experts are equipped with the specialized tools and methodology to help you Operate with Greater Precision. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

