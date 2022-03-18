eFuneral and GoodTrust partner to boost funeral homes' sales with new digital end-of-life solutions

eFuneral, the leading online funeral-planning and purchasing tool, will now offer all funeral home partners GoodTrust's online will-creation service for pre-need families.

eFuneral will also offer GoodTrust's services to manage Facebook and online accounts to help at-need families with digital end-of-life for lost loved ones.

GoodTrust estate planning and digital legacy services will be available to all new and current funeral homes using the eFuneral service.

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (mygoodtrust.com) and eFuneral Partner (partner.efuneral.com) are excited to announce a new partnership that helps funeral homes go a step further in the digital age. This partnership means funeral homes can now attract and sell pre-need solutions by offering the GoodTrust will-creation tool in tandem with all estate planning documents any family needs. Further, funeral homes will now be able to help at-need families easily and securely take care of the digital legacy of their lost loved ones.

"Only 33% of U.S. adults have a will today and no one is really taking care of the online accounts of people who pass away," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust, the leading digital legacy and end-of-life planning platform. "This is a serious and massive problem as countless families may suffer and important assets may not be passed on as intended. We should all have a plan."

This partnership empowers all new and existing eFuneral customers through the GoodTrust Premium Plan, which includes a free will-maker-tool and Digital Executor service to take care of accounts like Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix and more - including financial accounts and other services - after someone passes away.

GoodTrust Premium makes it possible for anyone to secure their online life with a Digital Vault and easily create their will based estate plan in less than 15 minutes.

"We are excited to partner with GoodTrust to help our funeral home partners add a will to their pre-need planning as well as manage online accounts for at-need families," said Mitch Smith, Director of Partnership Development at eFuneral. "In today's online world, everyone needs a plan for their digital end-of-life."

Funeral homes will be able to activate this offer for their families starting in March at the 2022 International Cemetery, Cremation & Funeral Association (ICCFA) International Convention and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About eFuneral

eFuneral Partner offers digital solutions for funeral homes to help grow revenue and free up staff to serve their families. Their easy-to-use online tool integrates the funeral home brand, offerings, and prices, so pre-need and at-need families can experience the very best their partners have to offer.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the digital-legacy pioneer dedicated to solving the problem of what happens to our online accounts and assets when we die. The GoodTrust platform helps people secure their digital assets, plan their estate, and protect their priceless memories. GoodTrust has been featured in numerous media outlets including CBS News, WIRED, and Fortune.

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com.

You can find eFuneral at www.partner.efuneral.com

