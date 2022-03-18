MagicLinks Ranks No. 21 on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 571%

Companies Featured on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific list had an average growth rate of 195%

VENICE, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venice based startup MagicLinks ( www.magiclinks.com ), the B Corp Certified global leader in social commerce for video influencers and the world's leading brands, has ranked No. 21 on Inc. Magazine's annual "5000 Regionals: Pacific" list for a second year in a row, with a two-year revenue growth of 571%. A part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

"Our employees are pros at keeping their fingers on the pulse of what new trends are emerging each and every day. This has allowed MagicLinks to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to all things social commerce, as well as predicting, building and innovating the next big thing," said Brian Nickerson, CEO and Co-founder of MagicLinks. "I'm extremely grateful for all the hard work and future-thinking that has allowed us to help brands invest intelligently in the creator economy with scaleable results. We are incredibly excited for what's ahead."

Since launching in 2015, the company has been focused on growth, innovation and culture. MagicLinks continues to be honored for its culture, most recently in Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 list of "Best Workplaces" and Built in LA's 2021 list of "Best Places to Work." Their technology enables their network of 20K+ content creators to earn steady income by sharing the products they love with their fans, while providing their network of over 5K brands and retailers with creator investment data and tools to propel creator success across all social video platforms. Most recently they've led successful campaigns for the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, L'Oreal, lululemon, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Everlane, Sephora and more.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific, having an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Companies based in California, specifically in the areas of Irvine, Santa Monica, and MagicLinks' headquarters of Venice, had the highest growth rate overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific

About MagicLinks

MagicLinks is an award winning Certified B Corporation that powers social commerce through an exclusive marketplace for video influencers and the worlds' leading brands. Their technology enables creators to earn steady income by sharing the products they love with their fans. They provide brands with creator data and tools to propel influencer marketing success across all social video platforms.

MagicLinks was featured on the annual Inc 5000 list of the "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, they were featured on the Los Angeles Business Journal's lists of "Best Workplaces" and "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles."

To learn more about MagicLinks, please visit www.magiclinks.com

