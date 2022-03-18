Magna Gold Amends Settlement Agreement with PEAL de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its news release dated June 30, 2020, its subsidiary Molimentales del Noroeste S.A. de C.V. ("Molimentales") has entered into an amending agreement with PEAL de Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("PEAL"). In conjunction with the acquisition of the San Francisco mine on May 6, 2020, the Company successfully negotiated a settlement agreement with PEAL which settled amounts owing from contract mining activities owed by the predecessor owners of the San Francisco mine (the "Settlement Agreement").

On February 22, 2022, the Company amended the Settlement Agreement to settle outstanding amounts owing in exchange for the issuance of common shares of the Company with a value of US$1,000,000, which reduced the Company's amount owing by US$1,000,000 from US$4,054,351 to US$3,054,351. The issuance of the shares remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. Any shares issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and a day following issuance.

President and CEO Arturo Bonillas stated: "Since the Company's inception, PEAL has been a strategic stakeholder and like all of our shareholders, a valued partner. Their request to amend the terms is a testament to their ongoing commitment and validation of our strategic focus in Mexico."

