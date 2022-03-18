Members-Only Laboratory Operations Group LabOps Unite Reveals Inaugural Leadership Team

Seven distinguished appointments follow the steady growth of the only professional organization devoted to the field of LabOps.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LabOps Unite , a members-only professional organization devoted to the elevation and inspiration of LabOps professionals through community, research, and development, today announced its first community-based leadership team.

The roles will further the cause of the unique organization, which exists to give LabOps professionals the skills and resources they need to become key decision makers and strategic drivers within their organizations. The group's monthly webinars, Listserv, mentorship program, primary research, and hands-on training focus on the unique needs of both current LabOps leaders and those to come.

LabOps Unite's new leadership team includes laboratory operations pros from some of biotech's most innovative players.

Angela Hu, Director of Operations at Elektrofi, will serve as the group's Mentor Coordinator. The Research Coordinator position is being filled by Jake Haworth, Associate Director Of Operations at Alloy Therapeutics. Academic Program Coordination will be led by Hasmik Mkrtchyan, Global Business Process Manager at Catalent Pharma Solutions, and Demet Aybar, Director of Facilities at Endolytix. Krisha Panchalingam, Senior Manager Lab Operations at Abata Therapeutics, wil serve as Event Coordinator. Finally, Nicole Visaggio, Supervisor of Laboratory Operations & Facilities at BlueRock Therapeutics, will serve as Communications Coordinator.

The new roles will support the 400-member-strong organization currently organized by Kerri Anderson, Senior Manager of Operations at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Amanda Allen, Executive Director, Facilities and Operations at Odyssey Therapeutics.

About LabOps Unite

LabOps Unite is a global community of operations professionals who join forces to trade ideas, offer counsel, and discuss relevant developments with their colleagues across industries and around the world. Founded by Amanda Allen and Rob Pemberton, Chief Commercial Officer of Elemental Machines, the members-only group is a vendor-free environment. Learn more at www.labops.community

