USW Local 5 Votes Down Chevron's 'Last, Best and Final' Proposal, Prepares for Unfair Labor Practice Strike

USW Local 5 Votes Down Chevron's 'Last, Best and Final' Proposal, Prepares for Unfair Labor Practice Strike

RICHMOND, Calif., March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 5 voted down Chevron's most recent proposal on a contract covering more than 500 workers at its Richmond, Calif., refinery.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers) (PRNewswire)

The USW encouraged Chevron to return to the bargaining table, but it refused, forcing workers to give notice of their intent to begin an unfair labor practice strike on March 21 at 12:01 a.m.

The previous contract between Chevron and USW Local 5 expired Feb. 1, and members have since been working on a rolling 24-hour extension.

"It's disappointing that Chevron would walk away from the table instead of bargaining in good faith with its dedicated work force," said Mike Smith, chair of the USW's National Oil Bargaining Program. "USW members continued to report for work throughout the pandemic so our nation could meet its energy needs. They deserve a fair contract that reflects their sacrifice."

The USW reached a pattern agreement with the oil industry on wages and working conditions on Feb. 25, but each of the approximately 200 participating units also bargain over local issues before ratifying their individual contracts.

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)