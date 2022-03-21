Calyx Selected by ProTrials as Partner for Improving Clinical Trial Outcomes Data

Expertise in medical Imaging, IRT, and EDC solution delivery to benefit ProTrials' worldwide customers

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced it has been named an approved partner by ProTrials Research, Inc., a mid-sized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) specializing in delivering clinical operations services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

ProTrials is confident its customers will benefit from Calyx's scientific, medical, and clinical expertise

"We're pleased to partner with Calyx and are confident that our customers will benefit from the scientific, medical, and clinical expertise they have honed during their 30 years of delivering reliable eClinical solutions to the clinical development industry," said Christy Meyer, Director, Quality Assurance, ProTrials.

The partnership enables Calyx to extend its proven medical imaging, interactive response technology (IRT) and electronic data capture (EDC) solutions and services to help ProTrials' worldwide customers achieve their clinical development objectives. ProTrials' clients will leverage Calyx's innovative technology to improve the reliability of clinical trial outcomes data, ultimately enabling them to deliver safe and effective medical treatments to patients in need.

"We look forward to delivering the important imaging and eClinical data ProTrials' customers rely on as they evaluate the safety and efficacy of often life-saving medical treatments," said Elizabeth Dalton, Vice President, Technical Solutions, Calyx. "We're honored that ProTrials selected Calyx to support them as they deliver on their commitment to improve the health and extend the lives of patients worldwide."

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

About ProTrials Research, Inc.

ProTrials Research, Inc., is a mid-sized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) headquartered in Los Gatos, CA, with clinical operations personnel located throughout North America and across the world. Since our launch in 1996 as a woman-owned business, we have been driven by a shared commitment to provide outstanding service to the clinical research industry. To this day, that commitment remains our guiding principle and is reflected in our high-repeat business rate. ProTrials works with sponsors in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries to deliver high-quality clinical operations services such as study management, investigative site monitoring, grant services, project and program management, biometrics including biostatistics, pharmacovigilance, and associated clinical development services. Our operations support expands into Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin American countries. To learn how ProTrials Research, Inc., can help advance your clinical trial success, please visit us at www.protrials.com or call 650.386.7712.

