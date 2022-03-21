Cannabis Marks a New Milestone: Wellness Benefit

Jointly is First Company to Offer an Employee Wellness Benefit that Includes Purposeful Cannabis Consumption

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly, the cannabis wellness company, today announced a first of its kind employee wellness benefit that includes coverage for purposeful cannabis consumption. Reimbursing up to $150 per month for lawful purchases of cannabis products, Jointly's benefit sets a new standard for retaining and attracting top talent in the cannabis industry, the software industry, and beyond.

The announcement comes as record-high levels of Americans (68%) support legalizing marijuana, a record 8.8 million people in the U.S. voluntarily left their jobs in the last two months of 2021, and U.S. employees are among the most stressed in the world according to Gallup's most recent State of the Global Workplace report.

"This new benefit, developed with our legal, tax, and HR advisors, provides employees with a budget to pursue better wellbeing, with the option of including purposeful cannabis consumption," said Eric Gutshall, Co-Founder and CDO. "This first of its kind program is not only aligned with Jointly's core mission and beliefs, but also helps break the stigma and start a new conversation around cannabis and wellness."

Today more than ever, employers need to attract and retain top talent - and standard employee benefits are not enough. Companies across the country are updating their benefits to be more inclusive and responsive. And while companies like Amazon have stopped drug testing for cannabis, Jointly's new employee benefit goes several steps further to incorporate cannabis into an employee's wellness journey. Employees may also choose reimbursement for traditional wellness-related expenses like gym memberships and yoga classes.

"Jointly's mission is to help people reach their full potential through purposeful cannabis consumption, and our company leadership is putting their money where their mouth is," said Caitlin Leary, Jointly's Database Operations Lead. "This reinforces how dedicated our leadership team is to the Jointly mission, and the value they place on the wellness of the employees."

Jointly was founded in 2018 by David Kooi and Eric Gutshall. Since launching its consumer app in early 2020, consumers have tracked over 200,000 cannabis experiences and rated tens of thousands of legal cannabis products in pursuit of better well-being and product performance.

"We know that cannabis makes you more, not less. People are realizing that cannabis is not about getting high. We use cannabis to focus, enhance our creativity, relax after a stressful day, energize our minds, or get a great night's sleep," said David Kooi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jointly. "Jointly is creating a new way of thinking about cannabis wellness. We are on a mission to provide people with the tools, resources, and inspiration to reach their full potential through purposeful cannabis consumption. Why not start with our employees? We hope to see other businesses follow suit by adopting this benefit."

About Jointly

Jointly is a cannabis wellness company powered by a proprietary data platform to help people reach their full potential. The company was created on the premise that purposeful cannabis consumption is the key to unlocking a better you. It has the industry's first - and only - experience-based wellness app for purposeful cannabis consumption.

Cannabis wellness enthusiasts use the platform to track their experiences to improve their results. Their authentic, unbiased experiences create Jointly's trusted cannabis product ratings, setting the legal cannabis industry's first experience-based standard for product performance, taste, and aroma.

