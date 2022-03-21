Civitas Advisor Solutions Experiencing High Demand, Recognized as an Innovator by Registered Investment Advisors, Financial Institutions and Fintech

The "Advisor to Financial Advisors," Civitas has seen a high level of demand, as brokerage advisors, RIAs, and financial institutions seek entirely new ways to add value to their practice and services offered to valued investor clients.

CINCINNATI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Advisor Solutions—a premier concierge solutions provider, offering financial advisors, RIA's, financial institutions, and fintech firms individualized, customized solutions for their unique business needs and their clients' individual needs—today announced the company is experiencing high demand, as many brokerage advisors, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and institutions have lined up for Civitas' industry-disrupting ideas.

"We listen to each advisor's individual needs and goals. It's customized. It delivers success."

While many big financial institutions and fintech firms offer transitioning brokerage advisors & existing Independent Financial Advisors a "platform" with services, today this off-the-shelf approach can be too restrictive, outdated, and costly to many advisors & RIAs, as their individual goals are not met. Advisors and RIAs are transitioned into the independent "platform" only to be offered a static stack of services for a Basis Point charge. The result is advisors and RIAs paying up to 30BPS or more for a "platform" and services but also pay the platform provider over time Basis Points through increased AUM growth.

In contrast, "Civitas Advisor Solutions is the next generation in supporting Advisors and RIA's", stated by President & Co-founder / COO James Malgeri, also known as "The architect". "We approach brokerage advisors and RIAs with a free upfront consultation (no time limit) initiating a discovery period assessing their current state. The Civitas team defines advisor and practice goals. Multiple business options are created and presented for discussion and selection with advisors or RIA's. Then a customized plan, unique to that advisor and practice, coupled with solutions and ongoing support is established for a flat fee. To conclude, Civitas Advisor Solutions cuts overhead expenses from your current custodian or B/D, tailors solutions (i.e. marketing, compliance, technology, etc..) that benefit you, and eliminates basis point charges."

Even though the Civitas approach is new and nimble, the firm boasts a staff knowledge base of decades of experience which is unmatched. Civitas management background covers institutional, advisory, and banking - starting with James Malgeri includes: TradeStation, Commonwealth Financial Network, Fidelity, National Financial, PNC Investments, Bank of America – Columbia Management, Royal Bank of Scotland / Citizens Bank, Franklin Templeton, and State Street among others. Drew Horter – 36 years as an Investment Advisor Representative and managing head of Tactical Fund Advisors (TFA) since 2018. Rocco Puglisi – banking expert from Webster Bank, Banco Santander, and Royal Bank of Scotland / Citizens Bank. With Civitas, these same senior managers are working directly with each RIA, so the experience is guiding their practice.

"We listen to each advisor's individual needs and goals," said Drew Horter, CEO Civitas Advisor Solutions. "Then we establish a customized plan based on those goals, offering the advisor options. The logical next step in our approach is to then work closely with each advisor to execute the plan. It's intimate. It's customized. It delivers success."

The Civitas customized approach is custodial agnostic. Financial advisors remain independent, a feature many Civitas partners enjoy, as the Civitas Community continues to grow.

One new RIA who Civitas onboarded into the Civitas Advisor Solutions Community, is Pegasus Financial Planning https://www.pegasusfinancialplanning.net/ in King of Prussia, PA.

The Pegasus Financial Planning mission is defined by a personalized approach, tailored guidance, and service. Pegasus serves two markets: Advisors and Clients.

"The core mission of Pegasus Financial Planning is putting our clients and advisors first, offering our community the very best options," said Ty McGilberry AIF, CEO & Managing Partner. "Civitas has helped us build on that philosophy. They crafted a customized solutions plan for Pegasus Financial Planning and will support us until our succession."

About Civitas Advisor Solutions

Founded in 2021, Civitas Advisor Solutions LLC, is a concierge consulting and solutions provider, offering wealth managers, RIAs, and financial institutions comprehensive solutions, ongoing support, and plans tailored to address financial advisors' unique business needs and their clients' individual needs. A wide array of solutions offered anchored by three core pillars of Culture, Community, and Partnership. With a veteran staff and years of experience in all facets of the financial services industry, Civitas' goal is to help remove the fragmentation that exists in the marketplace today. The company serves IARs, banking advisors, independent RIAs, wirehouse advisors, CPAs, lawyers and more.

To find out more visit www.civitasadvisorsolutions.com.

Contact: Mike Dektas, +15132663590, mike@creativestorm.com

