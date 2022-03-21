Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville, a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville, a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 1201 American Way. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

"We are excited to open this new hospital in Libertyville to help restore function, strength, hope and confidence to individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries with the ultimate goal of helping them return to the community at their highest levels of independence," said Jennifer Weiss, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville. "This state-of-the-art hospital combined with our team of experts and advanced technologies will allow Northern Illinois residents to receive superior, specialized care close to home."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville is Encompass Health's 147th inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its third inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Illinois, with another hospital expected to open in Illinois this year.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 147 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

