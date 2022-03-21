Lune North America, Inc. Introduces New Products for the VagiVital® Range of Hormone-Free Products for The Treatment of Vaginal Dryness

VagiVital Product Range Now Available on Amazon and www.us.vagivital.com

**Interviews Available with Carolyn DeLucia, M.D., FACOG**

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, VagiVital® has been a global leader in non-prescription self-care products for women. Lune North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the introduction of two new products to the VagiVital product range to the U.S. market.

According to Eric Sundquist, CEO of PEPTONIC Medical, "The VagiVital brand is 100% dedicated to women's health and well-being. To make women's intimate health a top priority, our research has been exclusively focused on vaginal health issues. VagiVital has a superb safety profile, and the addition of the Moisturizing V Cleanser features a complete regimen for daily vaginal health that will now be available for all women in the USA."

Gynecologist Carolyn DeLucia, M.D., FACOG, who specializes in non-invasive sexual wellness treatments, explains, "Every individual with a vagina will experience dryness at some point in her lifetime, and it can be a source of discomfort and loss of self-esteem. Women need to get educated on intimate health issues to manage their personal vaginal care journey. I am impressed with the VagiVital range, and my patients have experienced the benefits of these gentle and effective hormone-free products."

About VagiVital® Aktivgel

VagiVital Aktivgel is a hormone-free water-based vaginal gel that relieves and treats symptoms of vaginal atrophy such as dryness, irritation or itching, discomfort during intercourse, or when urinating. This transparent gel releases water over time to restore pH balance and to encourage cell growth in the vaginal wall. Benefits are due to the unique physical properties of the gel that create the ideal texture to achieve long-lasting effects and its optimized osmolality that is in range of WHO recommendations. Many alternatives on the market are not, so this is especially important for your vaginal health. The osmolality describes whether a product has "water giving" or "water taking" properties.1

MSRP $29.99

About VagiVital® Moisturizing V Cleanser

This gentle feminine cleanser is a unique combination of VagiVital's unique hydrating gel formula and a Nordic botanical oil. This cleanser is specially formulated to carefully cleanse, moisturize and restore the balance of the V. It is emollient, pH-balancing, and completely free of soaps, fragrance, and parabens. VagiVital Moisturizing V Cleanser is suitable for women of all ages for good intimate health and keeps the V feeling its best.

The combined use of VagiVital Aktivgel and VagiVital Moisturizing V Cleanser is the perfect care for your intimate parts. Use the V Cleanser daily (instead of soap and other products with perfume), followed by the VagiVital Aktivgel. The unique VagiVital hydrating properties help balance, soothe and rejuvenate your intimate skin.

MSRP $24.99

"The expansion of the VagiVital range underscores Peptonic Medical's commitment to take the guesswork out of intimate health for those who are experiencing symptoms of dryness and discomfort. We are looking forward to developing additional novel products to address the needs of our core customers," says President and General Manager USA Mikael Svensson.

Shop for VagiVital products at:

About Peptonic Medical AB

Peptonic Medical AB (publ) is an innovative medtech company that conducts research, development and sales of medical devices and lifestyle products in the field of women's health. Peptonic launched its first product, VagiVital® Aktivgel against vaginal atrophy, in July 2018. In April 2021, VagiVital® Moisturizing V Cleanser, a moisturizing and preventive intimate wash, was launched. The company was founded in 2009 and the share has been traded on Spotlight (www.spotlightstockmarket.com) in Stockholm since 2014.

Since August 2020, Lune Group Oy Ltd. has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Peptonic Medical. The company was founded in 2005 with the purpose to lead a light-hearted menstrual revolution in positive spirit via patented menstrual cups. The company is now evolving into leading the way in sustainable, intimate well-being.

In October 2021, all assets of Israeli company Common Sense Ltd were acquired. Common Sense has developed unique and patented self-tests to accurately diagnose bacterial vaginosis and amniotic fluid leakage respectively.

About Carolyn DeLucia, M.D., FACOG

Dr. Carolyn DeLucia is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist and a leader in the field of sexual health and non-invasive sexual wellness treatments. A practicing OB/GYN for nearly 30 years, she is the author of two best-selling books, Ultimate Intimacy: The Revolutionary Science of Female Sexual Health and Ultimate Connection: The Blueprint to Everlasting Love Inside Yourself. Dr. DeLucia is one of the most in-demand specialists in her field. She also contributed a chapter on female intimate health for Tony Robbins' newest book, Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love. She is invited to lecture at conferences all over the world and has trained thousands of practitioners of all specialties on cutting-edge treatments. Dr. DeLucia currently practices in New Jersey as well as New York City.

For more information and to schedule interviews with Mikael Svensson or Dr. Carolyn DeLucia - press@vagivital.com.

1 The effective results are clinically proven and have been documented in a study conducted by female scientists at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Akademiska University Hospital in Uppsala, and the University Hospital in Umeå, Sweden.

