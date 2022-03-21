MARPAI TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CALL ON MARCH 31, 2022

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third-party administration (TPA) in the self-funded health insurance market, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 31 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 30.

Event: Marpai Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call



Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022



Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



Live Call: 1-866-652-5200

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657 / International (toll): 1-412-902-4216



Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/QWEo29q2pJj

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers providing health benefits to employees. Primarily competing within the $22B TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded health plans and representing over $1T in annual health care claims, Marpai's SMART services focus on reducing claims costs, lowering reinsurance premiums, and elevating care quality for plan members. Marpai's proprietary deep learning algorithms predict potential near-term health events for members to prevent costly claims and improve health outcomes. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

Media contact:

Erika Beerbower for Marpai

erika@lightspeedpr.com

407-758-2727

Investor Relations contact:

Simon Li

813-822-3950

